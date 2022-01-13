MONTPELIER – Both the Aberdeen Tigers and the Firth Cougars showed well at the recent Bear Lake Invitational wrestling tournament.
Neither team was a threat to win the team title, but between the two teams, they made their presence felt and they won their share of titles in the event that drew 10 teams. Aberdeen would end up in the number five spot and Firth in the ninth spot, but both had success with the individuals that placed along the way.
For Firth, the good news began with the title won by junior Gage Vasquez. Vasquez was a state champion as a freshman two years ago, but missed all of last year as he recovered from injuries and the resulting surgery sustained during the football season. The three-sport star, now wrestling at 120 pounds, was seeded second at this year’s Traeden McPherson Memorial and responded with a bye and three straight pins on the way to his championship, which indicates that he may be back to 100 percent and is probably a threat when district and state rolls around next month. His three pins came at 4:32 in the second round, 44 seconds in the semifinals, and 1:24 in the finals where he met Kaden Davis of Soda Springs, one of the top wrestlers in the 2A division.
Next up for Firth was sophomore Slade Barber, who was seeded third in the event, and made it to the finals against a Cokeville wrestler in top-seeded Landon Walker who boasted a 12-2 record this season.
Barber won his first match with a fall in the first period, followed that up with a technical fall in the semifinals, and then lost to Walker via a fall, but a good effort for Barber who looks to be on the move upward in wrestling this winter.
Firth’s next champion came in the form of Riley Barber. An all-around athlete, who has a state championship in rodeo as a bull rider and is expected to compete in as many as four events during this rodeo season, Barber is also an all-conference football player who was a member of the state runner-up Cougars the past two seasons. Barber rolled into the finals with a bye, a major decision and a pin over a Soda Springs wrestler named Armando Alcala. Barber finished fourth a year ago at the state championships and looks to be rounding into top form for this year’s run at a state title.
Ethan Perkins of Firth is the next wrestler who triggered our radar in this meet. The senior was seeded fourth, but lost a narrow 3-2 match in the 285 pound division in the finals. Perkins pinned his first opponent in only 37 seconds, and won his second match with a 15-4 major decision before his efforts in the finals.
Aberdeen’s first champion was Hiatt Beck, a sophomore wrestling at 138 pounds. Beck used a bye to get to the second round, where he won with a 9-2 decision, before posting pins in the semifinals and then with a fall in the finals in 2:36. Beck is another multiple sport athlete who seems to be rounding into fine form just in time for the district and state tournaments in February.
In the 113 pound bracket, Eston Beck of Aberdeen would finish in second place after he won a major decision in the semifinals by a score of 12-1, but fell to the top-seeded wrestler from Star Valley in the finals in Caleb Morrison. Beck, only a freshman, is looking to keep improving as the season heads down the stretch.
These same two teams will be back in action this week as the mats will be set up at the Magic Valley Classic on Friday and Saturday.