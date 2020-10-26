BLACKFOOT – Firth and Aberdeen joined others in the state 2A football playoffs announced Sunday evening.
Although only six teams were announced, the other five teams that will be named are all conference champions that will be named after this week’s first round of games have been completed.
Firth is scheduled to play on Friday at 5 p.m. and will play Malad from District 5.
Firth finished second in the powerful Nuclear Conference, behind conference champ North Fremont, with a 3-1 record, 5-3 overall. The Cougars’ three losses were to North Fremont, West Side, and South Fremont.
North Fremont and West Side finished the season undefeated and South Fremont was undefeated at the time they played Firth. South Fremont finished in a three-way tie for the title in the Mountain Rivers Conference. That championship will be decided either Monday or Tuesday in a Kansas playoff with Sugar-Salem and Teton involved with South Fremont.
Aberdeen finished in a three-way tie for third in the South East Idaho Conference behind West Side and Bear Lake. The Tigers had a conference record of 1-2 but missed a game with Soda Springs due to COVID-19 complications and had an overall record of 4-4. They are scheduled to host Soda Springs on Friday at 7 p.m.
The entire 2A bracket will be re-seeded after this week’s first round of the playoffs is concluded this week.
It is expected that West Side will be seeded number one and the North Fremont Huskies will be seeded number two.
The entire re-seeding format will be followed in the Bingham News Chronicle and information will be passed on to our readers as it becomes available.