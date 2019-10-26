FIRTH – It is often said that special nights are some of the hardest games for athletes to win. Homecomings, senior nights, retiring coaches and the like put so much pressure on teams to win that they sometimes forget what is most important, and that is winning the game.
If that was the case Friday night, the Cougars of Firth sure didn’t look like there was much pressure on them as they ran and passed their way past the West Jefferson Panthers and made it look relatively easy.
The young Cougars showed that they really are one of the most talented teams in the 2A ranks this year and they have just the right mixture of speed, talent, experience and good coaching that they may just surprise a team or two in the upcoming state playoffs.
But, some skeptics might say, the Cougars are only 4-4, why do you think that they are among the elite teams in the state? Just look at the four losses and that will tell you all that you may ever need to know.
On opening night of the season, the Cougars traveled to West Side to take on the highly regarded Pirates. The Pirates were ranked number one at the time and the Cougars played them to a 28-18 finish, in a game where the Cougars had their chances. Two weeks later, the Cougars had the Snake River Panthers on the ropes. They were trailing by one point when back-to-back possessions ended with interceptions in a 28-19 loss that could have been a win.
That game was followed by a narrow two-point loss to South Fremont where the Cougars were driving for a potential game-winning score when the ball ended up in the hands of a South Fremont defender who took it to the house. The Cougars came right back down the field to score and just missed on a two-point conversion in a 20-18 loss. And there was the 28-13 loss to the top-ranked North Fremont Huskies. All four losses could very easily have turned out differently.
Of the eight teams on the schedule, it is very possible that six will be in playoff action this week. That is a tough schedule by anyone’s standards.
the Cougars played just the type of game they needed to play on Friday. They controlled time of possession, field position, the tempo of play and they controlled the scoreboard.
They got their seniors involved in the game and they kept the fans involved as well. It was a great display of what a senior night should be.
Sophomore running back Sam Park burst through for 146 yards rushing and picking up several passes for another 40 or 50 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jace Erickson was on target all night and made good decisions the whole night. Seniors Kimball Williams and Stockton Giles even got into the scoring column and the smiles on their faces were well worth the price of a ticket to the game.
The Cougars will be in the playoffs this week for sure. The game most likely will be against Bear Lake and in Holt Arena, although the date and time have yet to be announced.