FIRTH – The first round playoff game between the Firth Cougars and the Malad Dragons probably wasn’t nearly as close as the score might have indicated.
The Cougars scored on the ground, in the air and mainly was s showcase for the talents of sophomore quarterback Gage Vasquez, who just makes playing the game look oh so easy.
Vasquez scored twice in the opening quarter, once on a ten yard run and the second time on a 79 scamper that not only showed that he can carry the ball, but that he also has better speed than most of the running back that are in the 2A Classification.
Vasquez can also throw the ball, as indicated by the three touchdown passes he threw as the Firth Cougars showed just tough an out they are going to be during this playoff season as they manhandled the Dragons by the final of 40-0.
As if the score didn’t already indicate it, the Cougars can also play some defense, forcing a pair of Dragon turnovers and stopping Malad on fourth down on several occasions as well
It all added up to an impressive victory that will send Firth into the quarter final round of the 2A playoffs and a date with an as yet ot be announced opponent .when the bracket is re-seeded on Sunday or Monday following the completion of the opening round of play.
Please allow the Chronicle to be your source for all things pertaining to the Idaho State football playoffs as we bring you results and up to date information pertaining to all things related to the Idao State Football playoffs.
The next opponent for Firth will appear on these pages as soon as that information is available.
On a side note, star running back Sam Park of Firth has been lost fore the rest of the season after sustaining a broken collarbone at the end of a long run against Malad. Additional details of the injury and every things else pertaining to the game will be found in future editions of the Bingham News Chronicle.