BLACKFOOT – Two young programs that worked their way into the Idaho State Volleyball Tournaments have been sent home after a pair of defeats.
Shelley, in the 4A State Tournament and Firth, in the 2A State Tournament, have both lost their first two matches in their respective tournaments and are now headed home. Most of those athletes will surface almost immediately as Girl’s Basketball will begin on Monday at most Bingham County high schools.
The Firth Lady Cougars and the Shelley Lady Russets, both of whom earned spots in the 2A and 4A Idaho State Volleyball Tournaments via play in games, saw their seasons come to an end on Friday.
Firth was defeated by Bear Lake 3-0 and then played West Jefferson in an elimination game on Friday night and fell 3-0 again.
Set scores in the the first match were: 25-12, 25-19 and 25-22.
Against West Jefferson, who the Lady Cougars were playing for the fifth time this season, the set scores were: 25-17, 25-14 and 25-21.
For the Lady Russets, they started off with a very tough Middleton team, winners of the Southern Idaho Conference and fell in four sets, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-18.
The Lady Russets then were forced to play Twin Falls in an elimination match and fell again by the score of 3-1. Sets scores against Twin Falls were: 19-25, 25-21, 27-25 and 25-23.
Both teams showed improvement during the season and will return a significant number of players for next year where they should be contenders once again. Congratulations on a good seasons Ladies, all of Bingham County are proud of your efforts this year!
There will be five very exciting teams to watch around Bingham County in 2021 as Snake River had a very young team this year to go along with Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley and Aberdeen. It is a good time to be a fan of Volleyball in Bingham County.