BOISE — The loud thud you heard Thursday night was the Firth High School baseball team crashing to the ground after their first-round 5-3 loss to Grangeville in the opening round of the state 2A tournament.
The loud crash you heard on Friday was Mother Nature letting everyone know that she was still alive and kicking in Idaho as she altered every Idaho state tournament that was going on, scheduled to start, or trying to complete play in the various venues around the state.
The 2A boys’ baseball tournament may have been altered the most, as it was shortened from what was a double-elimination tournament to an adjusted single-elimination tournament.
The four teams that were unfortunate enough to lose their opening round games headed home, with the dreams and hopes of a championship nothing but a memory in the minds of players and coaches.
Firth and its vaunted pitching staff, those four starters who had gathered up 10 shutouts on the season, never really had a chance to show their stuff and that is what happens when you aren’t able to seal the deal when you first get to one of these state tournaments. You have to be ready to play from the first pitch or take the chance at going home.
There will still be some memories for this Firth team as it accomplished a lot during the season. They proved to everyone that 2A schools can play baseball as well as anyone around. The season showed two wins over 4A schools, seven wins over 3A schools, and they hosted the District 6 2A tournament on basically a new ballpark complete with a permanent outfield fence and new scoreboard.
They won games with their pitching, their hitting and their defense and posted an impressive 20-5 record for the season. They had to be one of the favorites in the state tournament, along with Malad and Nampa Christian to win the state title.
Memories will be all that they will have following the quick trip to Orofino, but memories do last a lifetime and it was a season that, while incomplete, was still successful.
The players who made it memorable for the fans who watched them play include the four pitchers — Kai Park, Ben Park, Grayson Nelson, and Trevor Gemar who combined to throw those 10 shutouts during the season; great clutch hitting during the year from every player on the team; plays made behind the plate by catcher Kimball Williams and the super freshman Nate Park who will be around to thrill the fans for another three years.
To each of the others who helped to fill out the lineup and provide their own brand of heroics each and every day, it has been a season to remember.