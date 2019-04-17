FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars found their offense on Wednesday, banging out 13 hits and scoring 13 runs on their way to a 13-3 win over the visiting Declo Lady Hornets.
Coach Elda Park sent Megan Jolley to the circle at the start and the young hurler, who has had bad luck winning games despite throwing her heart out, responded well by limiting the Lady Hornets to four hits in the contest. She was on top of her game and although she only struck out five in the game, was able to throw first-pitch strikes to 10 batters in the five-inning mercy rule contest.
The bats were definitely on display for Firth and Kylee Barder and Kate Leslie would each gather up three hits in the game and Barker would have five runs batted in during the contest.
Leslie did her part as well, driving in a pair of runs as the two combined for seven runs batted in, over half of the Cougars’ offense on the day.
Firth scored in every inning but the fourth, putting up “crooked” numbers in the first, second, third, and fifth innings to close out the contest with a two-run bottom of the fifth.
The win moved the Cougars’ season record to 5-8 on the year and they are 0-0 in conference play which will begin in earnest for the Lady Cougars next week.
The Lady Cougars will travel to North Fremont to open the conference season. North Fremont is currently 1-1 in conference play, just behind West Jefferson who has opened up Nuclear Conference play with a 2-0 record.
Game time on Thursday will be 3:30 p.m. at North Fremont.