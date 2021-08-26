THOMAS – When Snake River and Firth’s boys’ soccer teams met on Tuesday afternoon, the Cougars of Firth had already played two games, while Snake River was playing for the first time this season.
What a difference those two games made for Firth in this inter-conference game.
Firth was on the attack from the opening kick and were able to put the ball past Snake River’s rookie goal keeper in the first minute of the game for a very fast 1-0 lead. Six minutes later the Cougars were on the attack once again, scoring a second goal, and then a third and a fourth, all within the first 30 minutes of the contest.
That is when Snake River was awarded a penalty kick at the 9:35 mark of the first half and when Kaden Bangerter knocked the ball into the net, it was 4-1 in favor of Firth and most of the fans in attendance were of the belief that Snake River might be on the way back into the game.
That is when Firth was able to turn things up a notch, closing out the half with a second goal from Adler Smith to make it 5-1 at intermission.
Snake River was admittedly shorthanded for this game, with several starters sitting out of the contest for a number of reasons, whether it was due to insufficient practices prior to the start of the season or whatever, the fact remained that at least three or four of their starters were not even in uniform for the contest.
Combined with the fact that Firth had already played a pair of games gave them a tremendous advantage. The end result was a 9-1 final score.
Firth substituted liberally throughout the second half, and at one time had their starters already changing into street clothes for the ride home. Snake River did not have that luxury and were forced to play the hand they had been dealt.
There is plenty of talent on both squads to think that the rematch in a couple of weeks, when the teams will meet at Firth, will be a totally different game, and one that is much closer.
Both teams were right back in action on Thursday afternoon, when Firth played against Aberdeen at the Tigers’ pitch. Snake River moved on to play Teton on Thursday as well.