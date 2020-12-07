FIRTH – The Firth Cougars, fresh from a disheartening defeat to Cole Valley Christian on Friday, bounced back with a much better effort on Saturday afternoon against 3A Fruitland, a highly regarded team from the Treasure Valley.
With 17 points from Taedyn Jacobsen and 14 points from Austin Jacobsen, the Cougars battled back from a halftime deficit of 34-33, with a strong third quarter where they doubled up Fruitland 16-8 on their way to a 65-58 win over the Grizzlies.
“We played better this afternoon, no doubt,” Taedyn Jacobsen said. “We just didn’t play well at all last night and we kind of shed that monkey off our backs this afternoon. We are still learning each other’s game and we are getting there.”
Fruitland, which was coming off a one-point win over South Fremont on Friday night, appeared to tire as the game went on during Saturday’s play and the Cougars simply got stronger, especially after halftime.
The Cougars’ passing seemed crisper and the work on the boards was much stronger than it had been on Friday night, with Athan Blonquist and Taedyn Jacobsen leading the way.
With the win, the Cougars move to 2-1 on the season and will next be in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Malad to take on the Dragons. The Dragons appear to be much improved over last year and stand at 1-1 on the season with a loss to North Fremont, the defending 2A state champions, and a win over West Jefferson. Game time for Wednesday is set for 7 p.m.
FRUITLAND 19 15 8 16 — 58
FIRTH 15 18 16 16 — 65
Firth (65): Jaxon Howell 3; Angel Arriaga 5; Austin Jacobsen 14; Bridger Holley 5; Taedyn Jacobsen 17; Kamren Longhurst 8; Athan Blonquist 10