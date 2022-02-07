FIRTH – The Firth Cougars, who have battled everything from illness to injury, struck for gold on Friday night as they hosted the North Fremont Huskies in a regular season Nuclear Conference contest.
Meeting at the Firth gym, the Huskies — ranked No. 1 in the state with a 15-1 record — and the Cougars, who have been struggling with injuries and illness, went through an emotional Senior Night presentation for both the Cougars and the senior cheerleaders.
Then came the most emotional part of the ceremony, as Senior Angel Arriaga, who has not missed a practice or game all season despite having to rehabilitate an injured knee suffered during football season, was on the floor and accepting the opening game tip and allowed to get the ball into forecourt before the game was stopped and the ball handed over to the Huskies. The crowed roared their approval of the gesture and the tears were flowing freely in the stands and on the bench.
As play began for real, the Huskies showed they had shown up with the intent to try and run the Cougars out of their own gym. They may have been patient on offense, as were the Cougars, but the Huskies took advantage of every miscue by the Cougars and every opening that they found in the Cougar defense to open up a quick 6-0 lead, prompting Cougar coach Scott Adams to call a timeout. Just a couple of minutes later, the score was 11-0 in favor of North Fremont and a second timeout was being called.
In all, Firth would use three timeouts in the first quarter, trying to get the lid on the basket, and the Huskies slowed down, but when the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Firth found itself on the wrong end of a 14-2 score and in danger of getting blown out.
The second quarter was a totally different animal beginning with a long three-point basket from Austin Jacobsen that got things going for Firth. Suddenly the lid was off the Firth basket, the offense was flowing freely and the defense was rewarded with a couple of player control fouls on North Fremont and the Cougars were chipping away at the lead.
When Kamren Longhurst hit an inside bucket following a turnover by North Fremont, the Cougars had cut the lead to just two points at 15-13, making the run by the Cougars stand at 13-1 and it was a whole new ball game. Just moments later, it a basket by Burton Park tied the game at 15 with just 2:45 left until halftime.
The crowd was loud, the students were stomping their feet and the cheerleaders could barely be heard from across the floor, but the Cougars were back in the game in a big way and if it hadn’t been for some scoring heroics by Husky star Jordan Lenz, the Cougars would have grabbed the lead.
When the buzzer sounded and sent the teams to the locker rooms for halftime, the Cougars were still within two points and the score stood at North Fremont 19, Firth 17, a far cry from where it had been only minutes earlier.
It is often said games are won and lost based upon halftime adjustments, especially in close contests. If that is truly the case, then Adams worked his magic Friday because it was an even more aggressive defensive team that came out of the locker room than went into it. The offense was flowing and players were getting open when they had not been able to during the first quarter.
The second half began with a pair of three-pointers off the hands of senior Sam Park and suddenly the Cougars found themselves in the lead at 25-21 and it was a whole new atmosphere within the gym itself. The lead would increase during the third period, one in which the Cougars would outscore the Huskies 15-6 and take a seven-point advantage into the fourth period.
For every basket North Fremont would score in the fourth quarter, the Cougars found a way to match it, and fight as the Huskies would, the Cougars were clawing and scratching on their own, keeping the margin at seven all through the final eight minutes of play and when the final buzzer went off, the Cougars had knocked off the state’s top-ranked 2A team, 49-42.
With second-ranked Ambrose also losing, there very well could be a new number one team in Idaho and it could be Melba. The win certainly should get Firth some votes as well as the teams wrap up their regular season and look forward to District 6 tournament play.
NORTH FREMONT 14 5 6 17 — 42
FIRTH 2 15 15 17 — 49
Leading scorers
North Fremont (42): A.J. Hill, 3; Jordan Lenz, 21; Max Palmer, 8; Hank Richardson, 2; Dax Cherry, 3; Angel Romero, 2; Jacob Hill, 3
Firth (49): Sam Park, 10; Burton Park, 10; Austin Jacobsen, 7; Travis Hampton, 8; Bridger Holley, 2; Kyle Jacobsen, 4; Kamren Longhurst, 8