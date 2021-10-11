FIRTH – The Firth High School boys’ soccer team celebrated senior night on Thursday, inviting the South Fremont Cougars to town for the match. The final score was 6-0 in favor of Firth.
Senior night is always a special night and on this occasion, four Firth seniors were bid adieu from the program at season’s end.
Those four seniors — Tanner Thayne, Tyler Telford, Weston Prestwich and Brigham Esplin — were all honored prior to the start of their contest with South Fremont and all were inserted into the starting lineup, although probably at different positions than they had previously been playing.
Coach Sam Martinez put them all on his front line, to ensure that they would have a chance at scoring a goal in this, their final home game of their careers during the regular season.
The four quickly obliged their mentor and leader as all four would score in the game, leading their team to a 6-0 whitewashing of South Fremont and an important win in the Mountain Rivers Conference, with tournament play looming to determine who will be awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the state 3A tournament.
With the win, the Firth Cougars locked up the third seed in the tournament and will likely face off against Teton in the first round of the district tournament when brackets are announced.
The other first round match-up will likely pit the top seed, Sugar-Salem, against South Fremont.
The Firth squad got on the scoreboard early in the contest, when they would score in the first eight minutes of the game to take the early lead at 1-0.
Two more goals would follow in the first half, giving Firth a 3-0 lead when the teams broke for a brief intermission.
The other three goals in the game, all scored by Firth, would come in quick order at the start of the second half of play and the teams just played out the string of time from that point on.