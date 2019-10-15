DRIGGS – The Firth Cougars boys’ soccer team had its best season ever this year, compiling a record of 5-5-2 on the season, the two ties coming at the hands of Snake River who has a good chance of making the state tournament.
They also posted a win over Teton, the team they battled for the second seed in the Mountain Rivers Conference tournament.
There is no doubt that head coach Sam Martinez has the program on the uphill swing and is making progress into creating a strong program in the process.
Firth can play the game of soccer and as it continues to add pieces to the puzzle, the guess is that it won’t be long before they are challenging Sugar-Salem for the top spot in the conference.
All this and they are still only a 2A classification team, competing with a 3A conference and doing quite well.
On Tuesday, the Cougars found themselves in Driggs, facing the second seeded Teton squad, whom they had defeated a couple of weeks ago by the score of 1-0.
The Cougars would not have that kind of an outcome on Tuesday, eventually succumbing to the Teton team by a final of 4-0, ending the season for the Cougars. Had they won the game, they would have found themselves in the finals against Sugar-Salem and with at least a chance at a play-in game to the state tournament.
The season is now over for the Cougars and the minds of the players can move forward and begin thinking of basketball, wrestling, or one of the spring sports that lie ahead on the calendar at Firth High School. For the underclassmen will be the memory of a good season and the improvements that they made and the prospect for a great year in 2020.