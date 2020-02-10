FIRTH – Senior nights are sometimes tough for coaches to handle. First of all, you are trying to win a game and that is what comes first. Secondly, the seniors may not be starters and that forces your hand to get them playing time, while juggling your substitution rotation and still keeping your eye on the prize.
At Firth, three young men on the basketball team earned the right to be there and were playing the final home game of their high school careers. All three — Jace Erickson, Canon Carpenter, and Michael Crider — have been instrumental to the rejuvenation of the Firth Cougars this season and all three have accepted and made the most of their opportunities when it comes to playing time.
Erickson and Carpenter have been mainstays in the starting lineup and Crider has been important off the bench, giving valuable minutes of playing time to coach Scott Adams.
So well liked are the three that when regular post player Taedyn Jacobsen motioned to Crider to jump center at the start of the game, the crowd was enthusiastic in its support of that decision.
The seniors played their part, the rest of the team definitely played theirs, and the happy ending was that the Cougars were victorious in the game over Ririe in a hotly contested Nuclear Conference race that has the Cougars smack in the middle of a chance to claim the top seed in the upcoming district tournament which begins the week of Feb. 17.
The opening quarter saw the Cougars come out in a bit of a zone press, albeit a passive one, mainly designed to just keep the Bulldogs honest and from trying to fast break their way to an early lead. It worked to perfection as the Cougars were the ones who were able to get the early lead and by the time the buzzer sounded, the Cougars were leading by a score of 15-10, which is just what the doctor ordered.
The second period was more of the same as the Cougars settled into the roles and were the better team from the floor. They weren’t making every shot that they took, but they were playing defense and defense wins championships. They extended their lead, even if it was only two points, and they went to the intermission with a 24-17 lead with some of the Bulldogs in foul trouble. Things were going pretty much as planned and by design.
The third quarter was where the Cougars were able to turn the heat up against the Bulldogs. They dogged them into mistakes and turnovers and turned those into points and they steadily increased the lead to double digits. This style of play continued into the fourth quarter and with contributions from nearly everyone on the bench, the Cougars simply cruised to the win by the final of 55-33.
The big man in the middle, in this case Taedyn Jacobsen, was clearly the star as he made cut after cut to the basket and was fed the ball repeatedly, and he responded with basket after basket, ending the night with a game-high 21 points in leading the Cougars to their important conference win.
The Cougars now find themselves at 5-2 in conference play, and with the number one ranked team in the state North Fremont dropping a conference game to Salmon, find themselves just a half game behind with an important game at North Fremont this week and a chance to overtake the Huskies for the top seed in the upcoming district tournament. That game is scheduled for Wednesday night at North Fremont, with a tip-off time of 7:30 p.m.
FIRTH 55, RIRIE 33
Firth (55) – Kaden Arave 3, Jaxon Howell 3, Canon Carpenter 8, Austin Jacobsen 5, Taedyn Jacobsen 21, Jace Erickson 11, Athan Blonquist 4
Ririe (33) – Gage Sperry 6, Ryley Holland 2, Tyler Sutton 3, Landon Johnson 10, Harmon Brown 4, Keagan Park 5