FIRTH – It is always bittersweet when a team celebrates a senior night. That was the case for the Firth Cougar wrestlers as they hosted the Salmon team and bid farewell to three seniors who have been at the center of the rebuilding effort of the wrestling program at Firth High School.
The three seniors — Riley Barber, Dustin Bartausky and Ethan Perkins — have all had their share of success on the mat and even in other venues.
Barber is not only a champion wrestler, he is an all-conference football player and a state champion rodeo participant, having won the state bull riding title as a sophomore.
Ethan Perkins has contributed in so many ways to the school and the athletic teams over his four years as he is a two-sport competitor at a high level.
Dustin Bartausky is another who is a multiple sport athlete and one of those is rodeo where he competes in the rough stock events.
All three are symbolic of what it takes to put athletic teams on the field at some of the smaller schools around Idaho.
As for the match against Salmon, they were soundly defeated by Firth on Wednesday night as well, as both Perkins and Bartausky were winners of their matches and Barber sat out with a minor injury to await the district tournament next week. Final Score of the Team Match was Firth 55, Salmon 28.
106 (Salmon) over Unknown (For.) Raelynn O‘Connor 6 0
113 Carter Brittain (Firth) over Brylee Ganske (Salmon) (Dec 4-3) 3 0
120 Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Cooper Williams (Salmon) (MD 9-1) 4 0
126 Roan Larsen (Firth) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
132 Calen Walters (Firth) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
138 Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Carter Caywood (Salmon) (Fall 1:36) 6 0
145 Keltonn Baker (Salmon) over Max Krei (Firth) (Fall 1:44) 0 6
152 Ben Ostler (Firth) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
160 Troy Johnson (Firth) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
170 Jeffrey Edwards (Firth) over Unknown (For.) 6 0