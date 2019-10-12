FIRTH – It was a case of another match, another lopsided win for the Firth Lady Cougars, who had plenty on their minds this past Thursday, but it appears that nothing can stand in the way of this volleyball freight train that is simply plowing its way through the opposition of the Nuclear Conference.
The girls had senior night on their minds as they said farewell and honored four of the girls who have never known not winning when it comes to the Nuclear Conference. Though it is not a done deal quite yet, it does seem inevitable that the Lady Cougars will win their fourth straight Nuclear Conference title and this year they are doing things in style, as they have not lost a single set in their five conference matches to date.
The four seniors — Hailey Gee, Jordyn Adams, Kaydee Park, and McKenna Hoggan — have contributed to a lot of wins over the years and have helped to mold and make Firth a team that is to be reckoned with each year. At this point, it seems that coach Elda Park simply opens the doors and reloads the team with another championship contender when volleyball season rolls around.
The cupboard is far from empty when these four will accept their diplomas in May and move on as the strength of the team may be in the sophomores and junior who remain behind. That also doesn’t count the six freshmen on the junior varsity team and six more freshmen biding their time on the “C” team.
Leading the way to another 3-0 win, this time at the hands of Ririe, by set scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-20, were Hailey Gee who had five kills and nine digs, Kiley Mecham with five kills, Jordyn Adams with nine kills, 10 digs and two aces, Brooklyn Clayson with six kills, three aces and two blocks, Kaydee Park with 25 assists, three aces and 11 digs, and Liberty Park who had 10 digs and two kills.
“Our team keeps playing great team volleyball,” Head CElda Park said. “We got contributions from everyone tonight and we seem to be getting better and better.”
Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a road match as they will travel to North Fremont on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season for the Nuclear Conference. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.