FIRTH – The Firth Cougars claimed third place in the District 6, 2A wrestling tournament on Friday, just missing second place by half of a point.
The Cougars were led by individual titles won by Gage Vasquez at 113 pounds, Nicholas Perkins at 152 pounds, and Jaime Ortiz at 220 pounds.
Team Scores:
1. Ririe 282.5
2. North Fremont 159.0
3. Firth 158.5
4. West Jefferson 116.0
5. Salmon 93.0
6. Challis 89.0
7. Clark County 37.0
8. Watersprings 0.0
106 — Austin Evarts (5-20) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Jesus Castillo (West Jefferson) 9-34 won by decision over Austin Evarts (Firth) 5-20 (Dec 6-4). Cons. Round 1 — Austin Evarts (Firth) 5-20 received a bye. Cons. Semi — Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 28-22 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth) 5-20 (Fall 1:31). 5th Place Match — Austin Evarts (Firth) 5-20 won by fall over Jesus Castillo (West Jefferson) 9-34 (Fall 2:21). 4th Place Match — Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 28-22 won by no contest over Austin Evarts (Firth) 5-20 (NC).
113 — Gage Vasquez (41-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 41-8 received a bye. Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 41-8 won by fall over Aedan Baker (Challis) 21-26 (Fall 1:08). 1st Place Match — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 41-8 won by injury default over Dylan Burtenshaw (West Jefferson) 29-11 (Inj. 0:00).
Shantell Christensen (11-9) placed 5th. Quarterfinal — Dylan Burtenshaw (West Jefferson) 29-11 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 11-9 (Fall 0:36). Cons. Round 1 — Shantell Christensen (Firth) 11-9 received a bye. Cons. Semi — Aedan Baker (Challis) 21-26 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 11-9 (Fall 1:43). 5th Place Match — Shantell Christensen (Firth) 11-9 won by forfeit over Ryken Falter (West Jefferson) 4-19 (For.). 4th Place Match — Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 26-14 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 11-9 (Fall 2:01).
120 — Alex Vasquez (5-12) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Alex Vasquez (Firth) 5-12 received a bye. Semifinal — Stetson Machen (Ririe) 33-13 won by fall over Alex Vasquez (Firth) 5-12 (Fall 2:43). Cons. Semi — Alex Vasquez (Firth) 5-12 received a bye. 3rd Place Match — Alex Vasquez (Firth) 5-12 won by decision over Mack Smith (West Jefferson) 11-20 (Dec 7-0).
132 — Dustin Bartausky (18-14) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 18-14 won by fall over Logan Reed (Challis) 18-20 (Fall 1:22). Semifinal — Kohl Nielson (North Fremont) 52-4 won by fall over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 18-14 (Fall 1:10). Cons. Semi — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 18-14 received a bye. 3rd Place Match — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) 18-14 won by fall over Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson) 25-19 (Fall 2:51).
145 — Derek Adams (23-23) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Manny Hernandez (Clark County) 10-22 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 23-23 (Fall 2:53). Cons. Round 1 — Derek Adams (Firth) 23-23 received a bye. Cons. Semi — Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) 29-20 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 23-23 (Fall 4:23). 5th Place Match — Derek Adams (Firth) 23-23 won by fall over Cody Lloyd (Challis) 9-33 (Fall 1:33). 4th Place Match — Manny Hernandez (Clark County) 10-22 won by no contest over Derek Adams (Firth) 23-23 (NC).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (40-10) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points. Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 40-10 received a bye. Semifinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 40-10 won by tech fall over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 22-13 (TF-1.5 3:02 (17-1)). 1st Place Match — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 40-10 won by decision over Tyson Thacker (Ririe) 25-1 (Dec 11-8).
170 — Riley Barber (20-20) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 received a bye. Semifinal — Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont) 54-0 won by fall over Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 (Fall 1:14). Cons. Semi — Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 won by decision over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 (Dec 6-4). 3rd Place Match — Jared Roundy (West Jefferson) 30-15 won by decision over Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 (Dec 6-2). 4th Place Match — Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 won by no contest over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 (NC).
Alex Ortiz (6-14) placed 5th. Quarterfinal — Jacob Seibert (Salmon) 35-6 won by fall over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 (Fall 1:30). Cons. Round 1 — Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 received a bye. Cons. Semi — Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 won by decision over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 (Dec 6-4). 5th Place Match — Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 won by decision over Kurt Wright (West Jefferson) 14-13 (Dec 9-4). 4th Place Match — Riley Barber (Firth) 20-20 won by no contest over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 6-14 (NC).
195 — Brandon Richards (29-16) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Brandon Richards (Firth) 29-16 received a bye. Semifinal — Brandon Richards (Firth) 29-16 won by decision over Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) 24-26 (Dec 7-4). 1st Place Match — Gabe Sommers (Ririe) 47-7 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 29-16 (Fall 1:53). Ethan Perkins (10-17) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Gabe Sommers (Ririe) 47-7 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 10-17 (Fall 3:26). Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 10-17 received a bye. Cons. Semi — Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) 24-26 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 10-17 (Fall 1:59). 5th Place Match — Ethan Perkins (Firth) 10-17 won by fall over Tyler Fitte (Salmon) 23-16 (Fall 3:52). 4th Place Match — Kaycee Thomas (West Jefferson) 16-19 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 10-17 (Fall 3:22).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (29-10) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 29-10 won by fall over Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) 12-18 (Fall 1:14). Semifinal — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 29-10 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 17-27 (Fall 0:45). 1st Place Match — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 29-10 won by fall over Joe Orchard (Ririe) 35-15 (Fall 0:47).
285 — Joshua Jolley (26-15) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 26-15 received a bye. Semifinal — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 26-15 won by decision over Tyler Martens (Salmon) 24-14 (Dec 8-2). 1st Place Match — Nick Gundersen (Ririe) 34-5 won by decision over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 26-15 (Dec 5-1).