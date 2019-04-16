FIRTH – In a game that has been marked on calendars all spring long, the Firth Cougars and Challis-Mackay RiverCats met to settle who was the best team in the Nuclear Conference Tuesday.
Firth entered the game with an 11-1 record, while Challis-Mackay boasted a 10-1 record. Both were unbeaten in Nuclear Conference play, so something had to give.
Firth sent senior Grayson Nelson to the mound and he responded with a fine game, striking out five and pitching 6 1/3 innings of one-run baseball. Fellow senior Ben Park came in and got the final two outs for the save, but it was Nelson who led the way for the Cougars.
It was definitely a game of defense and pitching and the two teams battled back and forth all afternoon long.
The Cougars grabbed an early lead and built on it before the RiverCats scored their run and the pitchers then took over and the defenses stood out.
There were good defensive plays on both sides and the pitchers just kept throwing strikes and forcing the other team to put the ball in play.
This game belonged to the Cougars and both teams will be eagerly anticipating the rematch that is scheduled for April 25 in Challis.
Next up for the Cougars will be a home game today against Declo, and then a road trip to Soda Springs on Friday.
Today's game will have a first pitch at 3 p.m. and the Friday road game will have a first pitch at 2 p.m. Both games are non-conference contests for the Cougars.