FIRTH – It is tough to play back-to-back games at any time during the high school girls’ basketball season, but to do so at the start, when the teams are just trying to figure out what they have and how they are going to play offense and defense, is almost impossible.
Fresh from a last second three-pointer from the hands of Cassi Robbins to beat Aberdeen Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars of Firth were right back at it on Wednesday night against a 3A school in South Fremont, a battle of the Cougars and a tough matchup for the young Cougars of Firth.
Firth went back to the game plan they had in place on opening night, working to their strengths on the inside and the team responded with three girls in double figures scoring, as Kiley Mecham and Hailey Gee, their inside strength, each put in 17 points and point guard Hailey Barker chipped in with 15 from the outside as the Lady Cougars were victorious over South Fremont by the final of 60-50.
“I thought that we did a much better job tonight of finding the open person and we responded well by scoring in the paint,” head coach Sharla Cook said. “We were also very good from the free throw line tonight as we hit 30 of 38 free throw attempts.”
Karlee Thueson had a game high of 18 points for South Fremont, which included making five of her team’s 10 three point shots on the night.
With the win, the Lady Cougars of Firth moved their record to 2-0 on the season and will be in action next on Friday, when they entertain West Side in an inter-conference contest against the Lady Pirates. West Side will bring an 0-1 record into the game, but are considered a threat to Soda Springs in the South East Idaho 2A conference this year. Game time for the Friday evening contest is slated for 7:30 p.m.
FIRTH 60, SOUTH FREMONT 50
South Fremont 5 10 18 17—50
Firth 9 19 13 19—60
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyleigh Hill 9, Kinley Geisler 1, Aysiah Conger 5, Karlee Thueson 18, JC Pope 8, Rylie Neville 7, Josee Angell 2.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 6, Jocelyn Jensen 1, Hailey Gee 17, Kiley Mecham 17, Nicole McKinnon 2, Hailey Barker 15.