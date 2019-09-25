RIRIE – Just a few days removed from a third place finish at the Capital Tournament in Boise, the Firth Lady Cougars returned to the volleyball court with another road trip.
This time the trip was not nearly as long as the previous two, a trip to Boise and a trip to Salmon, it was only short trip to Ririe to tangle with the Lady Bulldogs in an important Nuclear Conference match-up that could have implications on the District 6, 2A tournament in October.
The Lady Cougars carried an unblemished record into the match with Ririe, following wins over West Jefferson and Salmon a week ago and with the way they manhandled Ririe on Tuesday night, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. They will only have one more team to play on their first swing through the conference and that will come today, when they host the North Fremont Huskies.
The match at Ririe was another straight set win with the scores of 25-13,25-13, and 25-14.
The Lady Cougars once again got contributions from nearly everyone on the roster, as Hailey Gee led the team with 13 kills and 10 digs, Kiley Mecham had another five kills as the front line continues to play at a high level.
Jordyn Adams returned to the lineup after a short injury-related absence and had four kills and seven digs.
Kaydee Park added 24 assists and 11 digs.
When a team continues to play at such a high level, it is hard to believe that anyone in the Nuclear Conference will be able to unseat the three-time champion from the perch atop the conference standings anytime soon.
Up next will be a home match against North Fremont today when the Lady Huskies come calling for a 7 p.m. starting time. The match against North Fremont will complete the Lady Cougars’ first trip through the conference this season and sets up their closing trip around the schools in preparation for the district tournament in October. Thus far, the Lady Cougars have only lost to Sugar-Salem, the 3A powerhouse who has been beating everyone this year and all of the regular season wins for the Lady Cougars have come with 3-0 sweeps of their opponents. The Lady Cougars sport an impressive 12-2 record on the year.