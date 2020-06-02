FIRTH – Nearly 40 young aspiring Firth Cougars assembled on Monday as the annual Firth Boys’ Basketball Camp began under the guidance of seven-time state champion Coach Scott Adams and his crew of assistant coaches.
They put the youngsters through drill after drill and practice sequence after practice sequence, all with one achievement in mind.
“You all will find that I will never criticize you if you are giving 100 percent or more on the floor,” Adams said. “You will find it in your hearts to play Firth style of basketball or you will find yourselves wondering why you are not getting playing time. Be where you are supposed to be and play Cougar basketball or forever wonder what might have been if you had.”
The players all responded to the coaching and the pace of play stepped up and the players were making improvements in their game with each passing moment and each drill they participated in.
The incoming junior and senior classes already had a taste of what to expect from Adams as they have had a year to get used to the expectations of Firth basketball from having played under the Adams regime in 2019-20.
Now they come prepared for a wholesale assault on the basketball world and expectations will be high for the program and the process of getting to the point where they will need to be in order to compete at the highest level and they will be expected to step up their preparation and play before the basketball season rolls around in late fall.
One thing is for sure and that is the mere fact that Cougar basketball is back and expectations will be high come fall.