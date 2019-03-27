FIRTH – The Firth Cougars, despite some woes hitting, managed to shut out the Soda Springs Cardinals by a final of 6-0 Wednesday behind the pitching of senior Ben Park.
Park was in complete control of the strike zone and simply dared the hitters to get the ball in play, and the Cougars’ defense stood up tall behind the lanky right-handed pitcher.
While Park was busy mowing down the Cardinals’ hitters, his defense was busy completing a couple of double plays and keeping the runners off the base paths.
“We need to work on our hitting, which was just not there today,” Firth coach Scott Adams said. “Defense and pitching good, hitting ... not so much.”
Park left no doubt who the star of the game was, as he was able to get more than his share of strikeouts while on the mound, and at the plate drove in a couple of runs with a pair of hits. It was an all-around complete game for the senior ball players.
With the win, the Cougars move their season record to 2-2 and will now get ready for a very bid double-header against rival Shelley, who will come to town Friday.
Game times have been set for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on the Firth diamond. Shelley will bring a record of 0-2 into the contests, and has yet to score a run, although they have been playing against Bonneville, the overwhelming favorite to win the High Country Conference this season.