FIRTH – In the finals of the Nuclear Conference/District 6 baseball tournament, the Firth Cougars had worked their way into the game against the North Fremont Huskies, while the Huskies had battled back through the elimination side of the bracket to get there.
Both teams were hungry and they had seen enough of each other in all of the other sports this year.
Firth had upset the Huskies in a blinding snowstorm back in November to get to the championship game in football where they finished as runner-up to West Side.
In basketball, it was all North Fremont, although each game got closer and closer and many feel that if Firth had won the state play-in game, they had a big chance against North Fremont at the state tournament. It doesn’t matter because this is May and it is baseball and both teams wanted to represent the Nuclear Conference in Pocatello next weekend with a chance to win it all!
For Firth, it was a chance to send out one of their most consistent pitchers this year in Burton Park to the mound. North Fremont would counter with their ace in Owens and both pitchers responded well.
Owens went four innings before giving way to star athlete Lenz, the do-everything kind of player that can play anywhere on the field or court and had led the Huskies in football and basketball earlier this year.
Park is one of the group of athletes that Firth always seems to have that plays three sports, will do anything for the coaches and here he was in the brightest of the spotlights for the Cougars, ready to try and send the Cougars to the state tournament as the top seed from District 6.
Firth is known for the speed at the top of their lineup and they put it to good use early in the game as they were able to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead. The game was sailing along when North Fremont got a couple of runners on base and they parlayed them into a three-run inning that gave them the lead at 3-2, but Firth was far from being done.
They came right back in the bottom of the fifth and again it was the top of the lineup that did the trick, getting runners on base and using their speed to get them around to score.
As the two teams headed to the top of the sixth inning, the Cougars were back on top at 4-3 and looking to close things out and head to the state tournament.
North Fremont had other plans as they came to bat in the top of the seventh inning.
They worked and scratched and got a run across the plate to tie the game at 4 and the game went to the bottom of the seventh with Firth batting.
The game would end in dramatic fashion, as Gabe Nelson came to the plate, singling on an 0-1 count and scoring the winning run for the Cougars.
The win sends the Cougars to Pocatello and Halliwell Field for the state tournament opener on Thursday, May 20, when they will face the top team from District 4 at 10 a.m.
NORTH FREMONT 000 300 1 — 4 6 3
FIRTH 020 020 1 — 5 10 2
North Fremont
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Packer 4 0 1 0 0 1
Hill 4 1 1 0 0 3
Lenz 3 1 1 0 0 1
Richardson 3 1 1 0 0 1
Goedhart 3 0 1 2 0 0
Goedhart 3 0 1 1 0 0
Griffel 2 1 0 0 1 0
Cherry 1 0 0 0 0 0
#3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Owens 1 0 0 1 0 1
#14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 4 6 4 1 7
Batting 3B: Richardson
TB: Hill, Packer, Richardson 3, Lenz, Goedhart, Goedhart
RBI: Goedhart 2, Owens, Goedhart
SF: Owens
ROE: Richardson
HBP: Cherry
CS: Packer
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (34.48%)
Griffel, Hill 2, Richardson, Lenz 2, Goedhart, Owens 2, Goedhart
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Griffel 2, Cherry
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 1 3 0 0 0
Sam Park 2 1 1 1 1 0
Alex Vasquez 4 0 0 0 0 1
Nathan Park 4 0 1 1 0 1
Burton Park 3 1 2 0 0 0
Strider Perry 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cooper Leslie 3 1 1 0 1 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 0 0 1 0 2
Gabe Nelson 4 0 2 2 0 0
Aiden Clayson — — — — — -
Brandon Richards — — — — — -
Totals 28 5 10 5 2 4
Batting 3B: Burton Park
TB: Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park, Burton Park 4, Nathan Park, Gage Vasquez 3
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park, Nathan Park
SAC: Strider Perry
SF: Taedyn Jacobsen
ROE: Alex Vasquez
HBP: Sam Park, Burton Park, Strider Perry 2
SB: Sam Park, Nathan Park, Gage Vasquez 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (36.11%)
Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie 3, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 2, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Burton Park, Alex Vasquez
North Fremont
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Owens 4.0 39 .744 4 3 3 2 0 0
Lenz 2.1 53 .623 6 2 2 2 2 0
Totals 6.1 92 .674 10 5 5 4 2 0
Pitching L: Lenz
HBP: Lenz, Owens 3
Pitches-Strikes: Lenz 53-33, Owens 39-29
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lenz 2-3, Owens 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lenz 8-17, Owens 14-19
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 7.0 88 .659 6 4 2 7 1 0
Totals 7.0 88 .659 6 4 2 7 1 0
Pitching W: Burton Park
HBP: Burton Park
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 88-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 10-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 18-29
Stats provided by Game Changer