IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars boys’ soccer program opened up the season with a lofty goal of beating the 4A Skyline Grizzlies. In a match that was very close through the opening first half, it turned somewhat different in the second half as the Grizzlies took down the Cougars by the final of 12-1
The game was much closer than the final score indicated, at least in the early going, as the young Cougars, who started a first-time player in goal, matched stride for stride with the Grizzlies. Whether it was frustration or whatever, the Grizzlies gradually became much more physical than the Cougars, pushing and tripping the Cougars trying to gain an advantage.
While there wasn’t a penalty called until midway through the second half, it did seem to intimidate the youngsters from Firth. It gradually worked in Skyline’s favor as they would build the 4-0 first half lead.
The second half is when things began to get out of control, at least for the youngsters from Firth, as the score mounted, first to 5-0, then 6-0, finally reaching 8-0 before the Cougars were able to get on the scoreboard.
That is when the Cougars received their first of three penalty shots and Adler Smith was able to step up and drill a shot past the Grizzlies goal keeper and putting Firth on the scoreboard. Still down 8-1, the Cougars were recipients of two additional penalty kicks in the game, and while they may not have been successful, at least they were able to battle back.
The play from Skyline continued however and they would score four more times before it was over and while they eventually emptied their bench and everyone played, it really wasn’t anything more than a scrimmage for both teams.
Firth was up again on Saturday, as they traveled to American Falls for an early contest against the Beavers.
It was a rough opening weekend of play for Firth, but they came out of the game without any injuries and that is of the utmost importance and they learned a few things from the play of Skyline and it will help with the growing pains of building a soccer program at a school dominated by football and basketball.