ABERDEEN – The results are now in and posted from the Aberdeen Tiger Brawl Pod Tournament and the Firth Cougars placed well in the always difficult tournament.
The opening round of the tournament consisted of each wrestler competing in a round robin style format, with the wrestlers then being seeded according to their finish in the pods.
The second day had each of the pod winners being seeded first through fourth and the remainder of the field being placed in the brackets that would ultimately determine the winners.
Here are the results of the Cougars from the Pod round of the tournament.
106D
Austin Evarts (2-8) placed 2nd and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 — Austin Evarts (Firth High School) 2-8 won by fall over Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 0-2 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 — Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem High School) 31-12 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth High School) 2-8 (Fall 0:00)
113A
Gage Vasquez (28-6) placed 1st and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 28-6 won by fall over Mack Smith (West Jefferson High School) 4-13 (Fall 0:00)
Round 2 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 28-6 won by fall over Aedan Baker (Challis High School) 17-17 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 28-6 won by fall over Dylan Olson (Pocatello High School) 8-17 (Fall 0:00)
Round 5 — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 28-6 won by fall over Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 15-9 (Fall 0:00)
120A
Alex Vasquez (1-7) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Skinner Kyle (Bear Lake High School) 24-8 won by fall over Alex Vasquez (Firth High School) 1-7 (Fall 0:00)
Round 2 — Alex Vasquez (Firth High School) 1-7 won by fall over Paul Gregory (Preston High School) 5-14 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 — Jacob Taylor (Spring Creek High School) 7-7 won by fall over Alex Vasquez (Firth High School) 1-7 (Fall 0:00)
126A
Dustin Bartausky (11-8) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 11-8 won by decision over Pedro Martiez (Aberdeen High School) 6-10 (Dec 4-1)
Round 3 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 11-8 won by fall over AV Marino (Declo High School) 24-14 (Fall 0:00)
Round 4 — Traeden McPhearson (Bear Lake High School) 29-4 won by major decision over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 11-8 (MD 9-0)
Round 5 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 11-8 won by fall over Zack Pilgrim (North Fremont High School) 2-8 (Fall 0:00)
132A
Aiden Clayson (3-19) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Austin Petersen (Rich County High School) 11-14 won by decision over Aiden Clayson (Firth High School) 3-19 (Dec 13-10)
Round 2 — Riley Fuchs (Spring Creek High School) 30-6 won by tech fall over Aiden Clayson (Firth High School) 3-19 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
Round 3 — Nathan Gerratt (Declo High School) 15-17 won by decision over Aiden Clayson (Firth High School) 3-19 (Dec 6-2)
Round 4 — Logan Reed (Challis High School) 16-16 won by injury default over Aiden Clayson (Firth High School) 3-19 (Inj. 0:00)
145D
Derek Adams (16-16) placed 3rd and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 — Levi Jackson (Oakley High School) 19-6 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth High School) 16-16 (Fall 1:55)
Round 3 — Derek Adams (Firth High School) 16-16 won by fall over Brody Johnson (Pocatello High School) 5-20 (Fall 0:00)
Round 4 — Joey MacDiarmid (Spring Creek High School) 17-4 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth High School) 16-16 (Fall 0:00)
Round 5 — Derek Adams (Firth High School) 16-16 won by fall over Case Durfee (Declo High School) 13-18 (Fall 0:00)
152A
Nicholas Perkins (26-5) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 26-5 won by fall over Presley Fullmer (Declo High School) 29-14 (Fall 3:31)
Round 2 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 26-5 won by injury default over Modoc Earley (Rich County High School) 7-18 (Inj. 0:00)
Round 3 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 26-5 won by fall over Brandon Kimbro (West Jefferson High School) 8-9 (Fall 0:00)
170C
Riley Barber (15-13) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Riley Barber (Firth High School) 15-13 won by fall over Tait Rawlings (Preston High School) 2-2 (Fall 5:02)
Round 2 — Riley Barber (Firth High School) 15-13 won by fall over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs High School) 1-22 (Fall 0:00)
Round 4 — Riley Barber (Firth High School) 15-13 won by fall over Tobin Palmer (Malad High School) 7-9 (Fall 0:00)
Round 5 — Alex Garcia (North Fremont High School) 17-4 won by decision over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 15-13 (Dec 5-1)
170D
Alex Ortiz (2-7) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Jared Roundy (West Jefferson High School) 16-8 won by tech fall over Alex Ortiz (Firth High School) 2-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (17-2))
Round 2 — Trey Wilson (Sugar-Salem High School) 11-4 won by fall over Alex Ortiz (Firth High School) 2-7 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 — Alex Ortiz (Firth High School) 2-7 won by fall over Cameron Peterson (West Side High School) 9-14 (Fall 0:00)
182B
Brandon Richards (17-8) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 17-8 won by fall over Jaedon Rowe (Rich County High School) 15-12 (Fall 3:30)
Round 2 — Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 17-8 won by fall over Braden Darrington (Declo High School) 9-15 (Fall 0:00)
Round 4 — Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 17-8 won by fall over Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen High School) 4-12 (Fall 0:00)
Round 5 — Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem High School) 40-4 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 17-8 (Fall 0:00)
182C
Ethan Perkins (4-8) placed 2nd and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1 — Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 4-8 won by fall over Shane Robison (Pocatello High School) 12-25 (Fall 3:52)
Round 2 — Zach Groll (West Side High School) 21-7 won by decision over Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 4-8 (Dec 6-5)
Round 3 — Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 4-8 won by fall over George Cecil (Challis High School) 9-15 (Fall 0:00)
Round 4 — Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 4-8 won by decision over Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson High School) 9-8 (Dec 7-4)
285A
Joshua Jolley (15-11) placed 1st and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 15-11 won by fall over James Nichols (Spring Creek High School) 1-7 (Fall 0:27)
Round 2 — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 15-11 won by fall over Ben Seamons (Oakley High School) 12-14 (Fall 1:22)
Round 3 — Joshua Jolley (Firth High School) 15-11 won by fall over Everett Richins (West Jefferson High School) 9-9 (Fall 0:00)
116G/123G
Shantell Christensen (7-6) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 — Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-6 won by fall over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 1-17 (Fall 0:28)
Round 2 — Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-6 won by fall over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-14 (Fall 0:00)
Round 3 — Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-17 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-6 (Fall 0:00)
Here is how the Cougars fared in the bracket competition of the tournament when the second day was completed. As noted, Gage Vasquez continues a strong freshman season of wrestling with his second place finish to Chase Milligan of Spring Creek High School out of Elko, Nev., who is one of the highest ranked wrestlers in Nevada. Vasquez is almost a sure thing to win 40 matches this year as a freshman, which is a great accomplishment in its own right.
Also note that Shantell Christensen, competing in the 101-109 pound weight class for the girls was the tournament champion.
106
Austin Evarts (1-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Colton Brown (Spring Creek High School) 30-5 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth High School) 1-9 (Fall 1:00)
Cons. Round 1 — Jesus Castillo (West Jefferson High School) 1-2 won by decision over Austin Evarts (Firth High School) 1-9 (Dec 5-3)
101G/109G
Shantell Christensen (7-5) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-5 received a bye.
Semifinal — Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-5 won by fall over Haili Statham (Snake River High School) 2-1 (Fall 1:33)
1st Place Match — Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-5 won by fall over Tesla Torres (Aberdeen High School) 1-1 (Fall 0:37)
113
Gage Vasquez (26-7) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 26-7 won by fall over Jaden Thompson (North Gem High School) 12-10 (Fall 1:45)
Semifinal — Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 26-7 won by major decision over Ben Wray (Malad High School) 25-12 (MD 14-1)
1st Place Match — Chase Milligan (Spring Creek High School) 33-7 won by decision over Gage Vasquez (Firth High School) 26-7 (Dec 6-4)
126
Dustin Bartausky (10-9) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Kodis Campbell (Spring Creek High School) 2-1 won by fall over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 10-9 (Fall 2:53)
Cons. Round 1 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 10-9 won by decision over Brayden Weisbeck (Preston High School) 11-7 (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Semi — Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 10-9 won by decision over Lloyd Wyatt (Bear Lake High School) 10-19 (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match — Tegan Whitaker (Raft River High School) 20-4 won by fall over Dustin Bartausky (Firth High School) 10-9 (Fall 3:42)
152
Nicholas Perkins (24-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 24-7 won by fall over Presley Fullmer (Declo High School) 28-15 (Fall 2:42)
Semifinal — Q Boyd (Spring Creek High School) 39-6 won by decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 24-7 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Semi — Gaberiel Ekanger (Spring Creek High School) 20-8 won by fall over Nicholas Perkins (Firth High School) 24-7 (Fall 4:00)
170
Riley Barber (13-14) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Riley Barber (Firth High School) 13-14 won by decision over Trey Wilson (Sugar-Salem High School) 11-6 (Dec 6-5)
Semifinal — Shawn Lortie (Spring Creek High School) 2-1 won by fall over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 13-14 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semi — Dylan Muir (Declo High School) 7-6 won by major decision over Riley Barber (Firth High School) 13-14 (MD 14-2)
182
Brandon Richards (16-9) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Carson Roberts (Sugar-Salem High School) 34-9 won by major decision over Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 16-9 (MD 11-2)
Cons. Round 1 — Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 16-9 won by decision over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 28-14 (Dec 14-8)
Cons. Semi — Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 16-9 won by decision over Zach Groll (West Side High School) 18-9 (Dec 14-10)
3rd Place Match — Carson Roberts (Sugar-Salem High School) 34-9 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth High School) 16-9 (Fall 3:00)
182
Ethan Perkins (1-8) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal — Zach Groll (West Side High School) 18-9 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 1-8 (Fall 5:47)
Cons. Round 1 — Denzil Lloyd (Raft River High School) 12-9 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth High School) 1-8 (Fall 2:30)