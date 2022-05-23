NAMPA – The Firth Cougars went to the western side of Idaho with the idea of returning back to Firth carrying a blue trophy, symbolic of a state baseball championship.
They downed Wendell on Thursday in fine fashion and returned to Nampa Christian High School on Friday and took on the Melba Mustangs. They were able to follow up the Thursday win with another on Friday against Melba, setting up a showdown between the host Nampa Christian team, who has been the defending champions all season long and favored to repeat with a star-studded lineup from top to bottom.
Things just didn’t quite work out for the Cougars, despite a valiant effort on behalf of the players, coaches and fans who were in attendance.
The team held to the script that had been put together for them, playing hard-nosed baseball in the field and being aggressive at the plate and on the base paths, using their speed and skill to score runs and beat opponents just like they had all season long.
Against Wendell on Thursday, the Cougars went toe-to-toe with the Trojans and the two teams went to the bottom of the seventh inning with Wendell leading 2-1. Firth rallied, scoring a run to tie things up and send the game into extra innings.
Wendell rallied right back, with three runs in the top of the eighth inning to push ahead 5-2, but Firth came right back in the bottom of the eighth inning to score four times of their own and snatch the win from the jaws of defeat by the final of 6-5 and move on in the winners’ side of the bracket to face Melba on Friday afternoon.
As the visiting team on the scoreboard, the Cougars came up to bat first and they promptly put Melba on their heels as they scored twice in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Melba would battle back, scoring a run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead in half, but the Cougars, as they have done all season long, rallied themselves and when they scored another two runs in the top of the third inning, it was suddenly 4-1 and the Cougars seemed to be in control.
Melba is a good team and they weren’t finished, not by a long stretch.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, they scratched out a run, once again cutting the Cougars’ lead in half at 4-2, but with Sam Park on the mound and throwing strikes, the Cougars were set up and when they needed to, they brought in Cooper Leslie, who promptly gave them three strong innings of relief and they turned the lights out on the Mustangs by the final score of 4-2.
That set up the game that most people wanted to see, a matchup of the top two teams in the state in the 2A classification — the top-ranked Nampa Christian squad against the visitors from the east in the Firth Cougars.
The Trojans were the defending champions and had potential college players up and down the lineup and they were ready for the Cougars.
Firth sent out pitcher Burton Park to the mound and while he competed like a bulldog — from the start to the finish of the contest, throwing a complete game for his team — it just wasn’t quite enough as the Trojans were able to down the Cougars when it was all said and done.
The Cougars return home to Firth, a second place champion with a very strong nucleus returning for next year, but they will miss their three seniors — Sam Park, Nathan Park and Cooper Leslie — all valuable members of the squad. They will likely have the players who will step up and carry on the tradition and what this team started this season and should be right back in the hunt of a state title one year from now.
Following is the game box scores from Friday. Neither Firth nor Nampa Christian posted box scores and stats from Saturday afternoon’s contest.
FIRTH 202 000 0 — 4 8 3
MELBA 010 100 0 — 2 4 1
Batting – Firth
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .320 30 25 4 8 3
1 Sam Park (Sr) .333 4 3 1 1 0
2 Darrell Vasquez .000 3 3 0 0 0
3 Nathan Park .000 3 1 0 0 1
4 Burton Park .667 3 3 1 2 1
5 Cooper Leslie .000 3 3 0 0 0
10 Strider Perry .333 3 3 0 1 1
11 Gage Vasquez .333 4 3 0 1 0
12 A. Vasquez .500 4 4 2 2 0
13 Gabe Nelson .000 2 1 0 0 0
15 Stockton Perry 1.000 1 1 0 1 0
Pitching Firth
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 1.00 0 0 1 0
1 Sam Park (Sr) 1.75 0 0 1 0
5 Cooper Leslie 0.00 0 0 1 0
Firth — Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 4 2 1 7 7
1 Sam Park (Sr) 4 2 2 1 7 3
5 Cooper Leslie 3 2 0 0 0 4
Stats by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com