FIRTH – The Firth Cougars wrestling team made the trip to Soda Springs to participate in a quad meet and came away with experience, confidence and a couple of wins in their three matches.
Firth was able to handle host Soda Springs by the final of 36-28 as six of their wrestlers were able to come away with wins. Gage Vasquez pinned Jaxon Winmill, Dustin Martausky pinned Kye Allen, Nicholas Perkin was able to pin Johnny Davis, Riley Barber pinned Brad Humphreys, Brandon Richards pinned Ethan Suter, and Jaime Ortiz was able to pin Ryan Munson.
Against West Side, six of Firth’s wrestlers were able to win via pin and two by forfeit in a 48-33 win. The winners by pin were Gage Vasquez, Dustin Bartausky, Derek Adams, Nicholas Perkins and Brandon Richards, while Eston Santos and Jaime Ortiz were able to obtain forfeits.
Against Sugar-Salem, the Cougars found out what it takes to be a contender at a higher classification. The Diggers are perennial contenders at the 3A classification and they showed their stuff to the Cougars.
Only two Cougars broke their way into the win column as Gage Vasquez and Nicholas Perkins both won their matches with majority decisions. The rest of the team either got pinned or forfeited to Sugar-Salem in a 72-8 team win for the Diggers.
Firth 36, Soda Springs 28
106 — Dylan Humphreys (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
113 — Kaden Davis (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Jaxon Winmill (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:44)
126 — Drey Stoor (Soda Springs) over Bryden Taylor (Firth) (MD 13-2)
132 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Kye Allen (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:26)
138 — Cameron Bailey (Soda Springs) over Aiden Clayson (Firth) (Fall 1:34)
145 — Camden Bowen (Soda Springs) over Derek Adams (Firth) (Fall 0:37)
152 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Johnny Davis (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:20)
160 — Double Forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Riley Barber (Firth) over Brad Humphreys (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:52)
195 — Brandon Richards (Firth) over Ethan Suter (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:30)
220 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Ryan Munson (Soda Springs) (Fall 0:20)
285 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) over Kayson Call (Soda Springs) (Fall 1:59)
98 — Izaak Winmill (Soda Springs) over Unknown (For.)
Firth 48, West Side 33
98 — Jed Hurren (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
106 — Tige Roberts (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
113 — Tayson Royer (West Side) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Max Leavitt (West Side) (Fall 1:16)
126 — Max Mumford (West Side) over Bryden Taylor (Firth) (Fall 2:31)
132 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Hunter Checketts (West Side) (Fall 0:19)
138 — Easton Shurtliff (West Side) over Aiden Clayson (Firth) (Dec 6-3)
145 — Derek Adams (Firth) over Shadrach Groll (West Side) (Fall 0:57)
152 — Eston Santos (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
160 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Andrew Olinger (West Side) (Fall 1:00)
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Zach Groll (West Side) over Riley Barber (Firth) (Fall 2:27)
195 — Brandon Richards (Firth) over Owen Cope (West Side) (Fall 0:18)
220 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Unknown (For.)
285 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) over Connor Robinson (West Side) (Fall 2:46)
Sugar-Salem 72, Firth 8
113 — Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Wyatt Harris (Sugar-Salem) (MD 16-3)
126 — Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) over Bryden Taylor (Firth) (Fall 2:59)
132 — Skyler Klingler (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (M. For.)
138 — Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) over Aiden Clayson (Firth) (Fall 1:56)
145 — Daxtyn Zollinger (Sugar-Salem) over Derek Adams (Firth) (Fall 1:42)
152 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) (MD 11-2)
160 — Drake Wood (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
170 — Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)
182 — Carson Roberts (Sugar-Salem) over Riley Barber (Firth) (Fall 0:39)
195 — Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem) over Brandon Richards (Firth) (Fall 0:51)
220 — Kyler Dalling (Sugar-Salem) over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) (Fall 2:59)
285 — Kenneth Copley (Sugar-Salem) over Joshua Jolley (Firth) (Fall 0:45)
98 — Double Forfeit
106 — Blaze Klingler (Sugar-Salem) over Unknown (For.)