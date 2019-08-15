FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars soccer team has been a rapidly improving squad since they were first formed three years ago.
Under the guidance of head coach Hailey Wilde, who will be leading the team for her second year, the ladies have come a long way since they first stepped foot on the pitch in Firth.
Forced to play in a 3A conference alongside perennial district champions Sugar-Salem, the Lady Cougars finished in third place behind the Diggers and the Teton squad a year ago, a marked improvement over their first two years of play.
“You know we just keep plugging along and recruiting players as we go,” Wilde said. “We seek out players every year and build little bit by little bit.”
It has been hard to get the bodies committed to play soccer in a town where volleyball and basketball have been at the top of the heap of sports for the girls and they seem to get all of the recognition.
Volleyball in particular has been on a roll, winning the district title six of the past seven years, including two three-in-a-row streaks.
The Lady Cougars will benefit from the return of Piper Sullivan for her senior year and she should be the leader of the team. She has already been courted by a couple of colleges in Wyoming, so there will be a lot of attention on her this fall.
Also returning will be sophomore Aria Dimick, who could be a major standout this year as well.
Another addition to the team will be assistant coach Marci Dimick, who has started the Firth Youth Soccer League in hopes of getting new athletes started for the junior high school and high school teams of the future.
All in all, this is a program on the rise and one which will have high hopes of a breakout year with a trip to the state girls’ soccer tournament.