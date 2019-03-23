FIRTH — It wasn’t a pretty game, in fact at times it was an excruciatingly tough game to watch. One thing is for certain, however, there isn’t any quit in the Firth Lady Cougars. They will keep coming at you and coming at you and if you aren’t ready, they will beat you.
That is what you have to take from the Friday girls’ softball game between Firth and Gooding, a game that went more Gooding’s way than Firth’s way.
Gooding went right at Firth from the very first pitch of the contest, despite everything that Megan Jolley threw at the Gooding hitters. When she got the ball over the plate for a strike, the Gooding hitters seemed to hit it into the field for a base hit. When she didn’t, walks would follow and by the time the Cougars finally got the third out of the first inning, the Senators had scored 10 runs.
They would add another run in the second before the Cougars got things going. It was too little too late for Firth, as the Gooding Lady Senators would post a big win, 24-8 in five innings.
The good side of things is that the Lady Cougars battled hard and would score eight runs to keep the game from ending sooner. They dug in and got some hits and eventually got the Gooding starting pitcher out of the game, a win albeit a small win, but a win nonetheless.
“Sometimes you take a game like this as a lesson, even if it hurts a little bit,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “You have to know where you are and playing a 3A school is hard, but it is a learning experience. We learned a lot about ourselves today and the future is bright.”
Firth battled and almost matched the 10 hits that Gooding had on the day as they accumulated eight of their own. The big downfall was in the field where the Cougars misfired defensively with eight errors. Take away all of the unearned runs and the walks, and the Cougars could have won the game,which would have been a feather in their cap.
They fought back in each inning and Jolley proved that she belongs in the pitcher’s circle, notching four strikeouts and throwing 19 first-pitch strikes to get ahead of the count on the batters. Those will be big things down the road for the Cougars, especially when they get to the conference part of their schedule and the important wins are there to grab, the Cougars will get theirs for sure.
Offensively, Hailey McNeely grabbed a pair of hits and Jessie Mitchell and Megan Jolley each had a pair of walks, so the Cougars can get on base.
There definitely were some bright spots in an otherwise ugly game.
Next up for Firth will be a game on Wednesday when Soda Springs comes to town for an afternoon contest that will have a first pitch at 4 pm. Firth will have a 1-3 record while Soda has been battling bad weather all spring and will only one game under their belt when they get to town.