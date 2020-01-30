SALMON – The Firth Cougars wrestling team put another notch in their collective belts with a big conference win over the Salmon Savages by the score of 48-27.
They took to the road for the long drive to Salmon and mustered enough wins with a depleted roster to post the win as the team continues to make preparations to host the upcoming District 6, 2A tournament in a couple of weeks. Most of the matches that the Cougars lost were forfeits to the Savages.
All of Firth’s wins came via a pin or a forfeit.
106 — Austin Evarts (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
113 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Alex Vasquez (Firth) over Jerry Carlton (Salmon) (Fall 2:47).
126 — Dakota McIntosh (Salmon) over Dustin Bartausky (Firth) (Dec 10-7).
132 — Troy Bruce (Salmon) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Double Forfeit.
145 — Derek Adams (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
152 — Double Forfeit.
160 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Cole LaMoure (Salmon) (Fall 5:03).
170 — Jacob Seibert (Salmon) over Alex Ortiz (Firth) (Fall 1:11).
182 — Colter Bennett (Salmon) over Brandon Richards (Firth) (Fall 2:51).
195 — Ethan Perkins (Firth) over Tyler Fitte (Salmon) (Fall 3:30).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
285 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) over Tyler Martens (Salmon) (Fall 3:00).
98 — Cooper Williams (Salmon) over Unknown (For.).