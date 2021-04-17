TERRETON – For the second time this season, the Firth Cougars put 30 runs on the scoreboard in a single baseball game. For the second time, it was West Jefferson who was on the receiving end of this offensive outburst.
The final this time around was 32-3 and the onslaught was led by five hits by Alex Vasquez who struck for a triple, two doubles and a pair of singles. Four other Cougars had two hits in the game led by Nathan Park, Burton Park, Strider Perry, and Cooper Leslie. The Cougars had a total of 16 hits on the game and took full advantage of the 14 errors committed by the West Jefferson Panthers.
The Cougars did use three pitchers in the game, with Cooper Leslie working the first three innings and earning the win, with Taedyn Jacobsen and Alex Vasquez each working an inning in relief.
Firth scored in every inning of the game, with the Mercy Rule being put into effect following the fifth inning.
To make matters worse for the Panthers, Firth was able to tear up the base paths with their speed, as they stole 14 bases in the five-inning contest. Leading the way was Nathan Park who had three, while Gabe Nelson, Alex Vasquez, and Brandon Richards each had a pair.
With the win, Firth is now 8-4 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
Firth was in action against Salmon on Friday at home as the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference met.
FIRTH 525 911 X — 32 16 3
WEST JEFFERSON 020 01X 3 2 14
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 1 2 0 0 1 1
Aiden Clayson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Kaden Hutchings 2 2 1 2 0 0
Sam Park 2 6 1 1 3 0
Alex Vasquez 6 5 5 5 0 1
Nathan Park 2 2 2 3 1 0
Brandon Richards 1 6 1 2 0 0
Burton Park 5 1 2 2 0 0
Strider Perry 5 3 2 0 1 0
Cooper Leslie 4 1 2 4 1 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 1 0 1 1 1
Mario Lizarraga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 2 2 0 0 1 1
Wyatt Nelson 2 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 36 32 16 20 9 7
Batting 2B: Cooper Leslie, Nathan Park, Alex Vasquez 2
3B: Alex Vasquez
TB: Kaden Hutchings, Cooper Leslie 3, Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry 2, Brandon Richards, Alex Vasquez 9
RBI: Kaden Hutchings 2, Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie 4, Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Nathan Park 3, Brandon Richards 2, Alex Vasquez 5
SF: Burton Park, Nathan Park
ROE: Kaden Hutchings, Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Burton Park, Strider Perry
HBP: Cooper Leslie, Sam Park, Brandon Richards, Gage Vasquez 2
SB: Kaden Hutchings, Taedyn Jacobsen, Gabe Nelson 2, Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park 3, Brandon Richards 2, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez
TotalsTeam QAB: 28 (53.85%)
Kaden Hutchings, Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie 2, Gabe Nelson 3, Wyatt Nelson 2, Sam Park 5, Burton Park 4, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez 4, Gage Vasquez
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Kaden Hutchings, Nathan Park
West Jefferson
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Kaleb H 2 0 0 1 1 1
Corden B 3 0 1 0 0 0
Jarom O 3 1 1 0 0 0
Wyatt T 3 0 0 0 0 1
Josh R 3 0 0 0 0 3
Kaycee T 2 1 0 0 0 0
K Bronson 0 1 0 0 2 0
Bentley L 0 0 0 0 2 0
L J 2 0 0 1 0 1
Javi M — — — — — -
Totals 18 3 2 2 5 6
Batting TB: Corden B, Jarom O
RBI: L J, Kaleb H
ROE: Jarom O, Wyatt T, Kaycee T
FC: L J
SB: Jarom O 2, Wyatt T, L J, Kaycee T
CS: Kaleb H, K Bronson
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (39.13%)
Wyatt T, Josh R, L J, Bentley L 2, Kaleb H 2, K Bronson 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Corden B, Jarom O 3, Josh R, Kaycee T 5, Kaleb H 2, K Bronson 2
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cooper Leslie 3.0 49 .633 2 2 0 3 3 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 1.0 20 .400 0 0 0 1 2 0
Alex Vasquez 1.0 22 .636 0 1 0 2 0 0
Totals 5.0 91 .582 2 3 0 6 5 0
Pitching W: Cooper Leslie
WP: Taedyn Jacobsen
Pitches-Strikes: Taedyn Jacobsen 20-8, Cooper Leslie 49-31, Alex Vasquez 22-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Taedyn Jacobsen 1-0, Cooper Leslie 3-1, Alex Vasquez 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Taedyn Jacobsen 1-4, Cooper Leslie 10-14, Alex Vasquez 3-5
West Jefferson
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kaleb H 3.1 100 .500 7 15 10 4 4 0
Corden B 1.2 88 .545 9 17 6 3 5 0
Totals 5.0 188 .521 16 32 16 7 9 0
Pitching L: Kaleb H
HBP: Corden B, Kaleb H 4
WP: Corden B 4, Kaleb H 2
BK: Kaleb H
Pitches-Strikes: Corden B 88-48, Kaleb H 100-50
Groundouts-Flyouts: Corden B 1-1, Kaleb H 1-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Corden B 12-24, Kaleb H 12-28
Stats provided by Game Changer