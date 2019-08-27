FIRTH – The Firth Cougars are a program that is used to winning and has won a couple of state championships along the way.
The Cougars reside in the always difficult Nuclear Conference, which can argue that they are the toughest 2A conference in the state. A year ago, upstart North Fremont made it all the way to the state championship game where they were defeated by Declo, who was winning their second straight title.
Firth, winners of four titles over the years, annually makes the tournament and makes some noise when they get their.
Firth may have had a year that the fans were disgruntled about, but they relied on the legs of running back Coltin Mecham, who also earned All State honors as a defensive back along the way. They will miss his running, but they return a lot of players and they should be one of the favorites to contend for the conference title in 2019.
They will have a new head coach in Jordan Bartlett, who will likely continue with the spread offense and wide open offensive plays.
Three of the four backfield starters return, including the quarterback, which is always a plus in a sprint spread offense. The way that Firth makes it work is that you never know which back is getting ball on a direct snap from center. That gives defenses fits when the ball looks like it is going left and then ends up going right. The Cougars will use that misdirection all night long.
“We aren’t going to be any different on offense than we were a year ago,” Jordan Bartlett said. “We will be younger across the board, but we will expect our juniors and seniors to be leaders and that will be the key, leading the young players along the way.”
The defense also relies on speed and will attempt to overcome their size deficiency with that speed and stunts on most plays. Like the offense, they will use movement and deception to their advantage and will have sufficient speed in the backfield to offset any type of passing game that an opponent may offer up. The old saying of ‘Speed Kills’ is one that is embraced by the Cougars and they will use it to their advantage night after night.
The Cougars have never been exceptionally large on the line and they make up for size with their speed and that will be the case yet again in 2019.
The good thing about that is the high football IQ that most of the Cougar players enter the program with. It is not unusual for the players to come to the sidelines between series, seek out a coach and suggest a play or two that would work against the team that they are playing and have that play called and work for a score. It has been witnessed many times over the past couple of seasons.
The schedule for 2019 is not an easy one, but the Cougars have had tough schedules in the past and have ended up in the finals of the state playoffs.
If the offense and defense come together quickly, especially with the new Head Coach in Bartlett, who is replacing State Champion Coach Keith Drake, then the Cougars should have a very productive campaign and could be hoisting that blue trophy at the end of the season, symbolic of another state championship. In any case, a winning season and another trip to the state playoffs is almost a foregone conclusion for this year.
Heading into the season, North Fremont and West Jefferson may be rated above the Cougars in the Nuclear Conference, but coming down to the end of play, don’t be shocked if the Cougars are right in the mix for the conference title. Those two opponents are the last two on the schedule for 2019, with North Fremont the next to last game at North Fremont and the West Jefferson game the final game of the year on senior night at Firth. If it comes down to the West Jefferson game for the league title, then my money will be on the Cougars to prevail.
“Everyone will be picking North Fremont, but we hope to be able to surprise them a bit this year,” Bartlett said. “If we play well and keep them off the board on every series, we feel we will have a good chance against them.”
■ Friday, August 30 West Side 7 pm West Side
■ Friday, September 6 Soda Springs 7 pm Firth
■ Friday, September 13 Snake River 7 pm Snake River
■ Friday, September 20 South Fremont 7 pm Firth
■ Friday, September 27 Ririe 7 pm Firth
■ Friday, October 4 Salmon 7 pm Salmon
■ Friday, October 18 North Fremont 7 pm North Fremont
■ Friday, October 25 West Jefferson 7 pm Firth