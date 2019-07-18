FIRTH – As the summer days continue to slip by, more and more of the Bingham County high schools are getting their athletic schedules put together.
Some of the schools are farther ahead than others, but there will be footballs, soccer balls and volleyballs flying around sooner than most of us will be ready for them. The first football games are scheduled for August 29 and soccer and volleyball games begin sooner than that.
Cross country runners are already getting ready for the fall with Firth and Snake River in the midst of summer training with their 300 mile clubs well on their way to filling up the rosters and we have only reached the midpoint of the month of July.
Firth has released its boys’ soccer schedule and the young program looks like it will continue to improve and are adding tougher teams to their schedule every fall, even if it is only out of necessity.
Head coach Sam Martinez has been building a team and since the team was formed several years ago, it has become more competitive as the seasons go by. They have grown from a fledgling team that could easily give 12 or 13 goals per game to one that is competitive with nearly everyone on its schedule.
This year the Cougars will kick off with back-to-back games against Marsh Valley and they will run through the usual opponents like Aberdeen, Snake River, Teton and the like, partially because they have had to become members of the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference.
As of now, the schedule only has a dozen opponents on it, but if additional 2A schools add soccer this fall, the schedule is sure to grow and include those additions.
Firth’s schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, August 28 Marsh Valley AWAY 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3 Marsh Valley HOME 6 p.m.
Saturday, September 7 Aberdeen HOME 1 p.m.
Tuesday, September 10 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 South Fremont AWAY 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 19 Snake River HOME 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 Aberdeen AWAY 1 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24 Teton HOME 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 Sugar-Salem HOME 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1 South Fremont HOME 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 5 Snake River AWAY 11 a.m.
Thursday, October 10 Teton AWAY 5:30 p.m.