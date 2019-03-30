FIRTH – It was about this time last year when a group of young ball players from Firth were mired in a losing streak and just not playing good baseball. It was then that they decided amongst themselves that enough was enough and they embarked on a long winning streak that took them to the Idaho 2A baseball tournament.
The Cougars are not waiting so long this year if the doubleheader they played against a 4A opponent in Shelley Friday is any indication.
The Firth Cougars sent out a pair of solid pitchers and they both responded with complete game victories over a team that is two classifications above them and they did it in style. The wins, by the scores of 10-2 and 11-1 — the latter a five-inning mercy rule affair — show that the Cougars have arrived and will be a threat to contend with for the rest of the campaign.
It is not a declaration that they are unbeatable, but they do come to play, they have pitching, and they can hit the ball. They at least look the part of a good team.
The first game was really about the performance of Kai Park. All Park did was throw a complete game with a number of strikeouts, throwing only 74 pitches in the game and then nailing a single, double, and a triple at the plate. He never got a chance at hitting for the cycle because he didn’t get another chance at the plate.
This isn’t to say that he did this alone, because fellow team leader Ben Park also had three hits, a single, double and triple of his own, also missing out on a cycle because he just didn’t get another shot at the plate.
Park did give the two runs, but only one was earned as the first run of the game was scored on an error, so basically Kai Park was the most outstanding player of the first game. He had plenty of help, but it goes to show that a good player makes those around him better and Park did that.
The second game was about pitcher Trevor Gemar. Gemar, who burst on the scene a year ago at the state tournament when he was named to the all-tournament team as a freshman because of his presence on the mound, showed a return to that form on Friday as he would shut the Russets out with the exception of a first inning run that was pushed across by the Russets.
Gemar used a good variety of pitches, but it was his wicked curveball that did the most damage. Every time he needed a pitch, it was the curve that buckled the knees of the batters or froze them in their tracks as it would break over the strike zone and keep the Russets off the base paths.
The Cougars did enough at the plate to ensure that the game was never in doubt and they posted a nifty win over the Shelley squad.
The Cougars constantly got the hits when they needed them, played solid defense, and Ben Park was like a Hoover vacuum cleaner at shortstop as he gobbled up ball after ball and made accurate throws to first for the out time after time.
The Cougars also executed several suicide squeeze bunts during the game that showed that this team can play small ball, utilizing the speed that they have, and got the key hits into the gaps when they needed.
“We are getting better and we are learning a lot with these early games,” Firth coach Scott Adams said. “This is about this team learning to play the game the right way and we are heading in the right direction.”
The Cougars will be in action again on Tuesday when they welcome the Snake River Panthers to town for a 4 p.m. contest.
Snake River will bring a 2-3 record into the game Tuesday.