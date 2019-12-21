Firth Cougars take bite out of South Fremont

FIRTH – On Thursday night, the Firth Cougars boys’ basketball team took another step toward becoming the team that head coach Scott Adams hopes will be the team that takes the floor each night come late January and February.
That is when the team will hit the Nuclear Conference regular season schedule and the district tournament and state playoff berths are awarded to those that earn them.
The Cougars were facing the South Fremont Cougars, a bigger, stronger team from the 3A classification, and the Firth crew attacked right from the beginning. Although they were down two points at halftime, you could feel that the adjustments made by Adams were going to be the difference on this cold winter’s night.
“These kids are starting to believe,” Adams said. “They are believing in themselves and what we tell them and we got some tremendous leadership from our seniors tonight and they believed in them. When you get a bunch of young players that start to believe, they can become anything that they want before it is all over.”
In the third quarter, Firth quickly turned a two-point deficit into a three-point lead and they then extended the lead with hustle and solid free throw shooting down the stretch to claim the game by a final score of 57-50.
The beginning of the game was a bit ominous as the South Fremont big men had three tries on their opening possession to get the first bucket of the game and it quickly started to look like some other games the Firth crew has played. They would have to be tougher on the boards to make an impact in this game.
A second bucket quickly followed and Adams called a timeout to re-focus his forces and the Firth bunch went to work. A three-point bucket, one of four on the night for Jaxon Howell, got the ship righted and when the period ended, Firth led 10-8.
A high scoring second quarter saw both teams start to hit the long ball and the game went back and forth before the two teams headed to the locker rooms for the intermission with South Fremont holding a tenuous 30-28 lead.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime to slow their big guys down a bit and the players made it happen,” Adams said. “Our guys are starting to listen and believe and this was an example of what can happen when they do.”
The third quarter got the fans and student body involved and they cheered and rooted and kept after their team as they slowly started to take command of the game and by the end of the third quarter, Firth had forged a three-point lead,
In the fourth period, South Fremont worked things to where Tag Bair was able to make a long three-pointer to tie the game at 48, but that was as close as it got for South Fremont.
With just 13 second remaining in the game and Firth holding a 53-50 lead, South Fremont’s Dallin Orme was called for a foul, quickly followed by a technical foul on Jace Neville, that sent Firth’s Jace Erickson to the free throw line for four free throws. He made three of the four and the Cougars got the ball as well and that was the ball game.
Next up for Firth will be a road game at Sugar-Salem on Jan. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
South Fremont 8 22 10 10 — 50
Firth 10 18 15 14 — 57
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 3, Carsen Draper 3, Kaimen Peebles 4, Bridger Poulson 6, Cooper Hurt 9, Jace Neville 11, Tag Bair 14.
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 8, Jaxon Howell 13, Canon Carpenter 6, Austin Jacobsen 1, Taedyn Jacobsen 17, Jace Erickson 10, Athan Blonquist 2.