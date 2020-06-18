BLACKFOOT – The story of the 2020 Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals is turning into the Riley Barber show and how he has handled not only the pressure of the state finals, but he has handled the weather and conditions like a pro.
The Firth High School sophomore, who also plays football and wrestles in addition to his number of rodeo events, has taken the bull riding by the horns so to speak and is rapidly turning it into his own little event.
Barber posted the third-best score of the first round with a 69.5 ride and then made that stand up with a Thursday morning ride worth another 75 points, easily the best second go round score that has been posted. He has two rides covered and will be sitting on top of the average sheet as well which will bring him additional points as the field heads into the short go this morning.
As the state finals began, Barber was an outsider at best and wasn’t even his own district’s champion. With another good ride, Barber will find himself with the Idaho State Championship belt buckle in his possession and a trip to the National Finals in Guthrie, Okla., and the Lazy E Arena.
Other good performances turned in on Thursday morning belonged to Cooper Pavkov in the tie down roping as he notched a 13.62 second run to go with his 13.73 run in the first go round and has him sitting in a good spot for the average and allowed him to win the second performance of the second go round. Look for him to make the short go today and score well in the average as well.
In breakaway roping, Laynee Gregersen showed why she is so highly thought of when it comes to rodeo. Not only is she the reigning goat tying champion for the state, she is on the verge of making a run at a state championship in breakaway roping.
Gregersen posted her second consecutive sub-four second run, posting a performance best 3.30 seconds to go with her first performance time of 3.47 and it is consistency like that which creates state champions.
She is sitting in second overall, not only in the second go round with that smoking time, but also in average as the competitors are vying for that all important average and the points that it adds to the contestants’ scores and chance to compete this morning.
Gregersen should be seeing action in two events today, goat tying and breakaway roping. On Thursday morning, there were also three times in the breakaway that were under five seconds, including Kylee Evans with a 4.38 second run, Taylor Bowers with a 4.83 second run and Dally Mendenhall with a 4.25 second run. That should find all four girls in the short go this morning.
Cooper Cooke is showing why he won the All-Around Cowboy honors a year ago, as he became the only cowboy to post two qualified rides in the saddle bronc event on Thursday morning. He was one of three cowboys who scored a 67 in the first go round and he backed that up with a fine 62 Thursday morning and with one more performance remaining in the event on Thursday night, was easily the only rider with two qualified rides in the event.
Bareback riding is another event where a contestant has done his share of the work in getting to the short go with a great chance at winning a state title.
Kelby Schneiter posted a 69 in the first go round, first performance and he has backed that score up with a 64 on Thursday morning’s performance and was sitting pretty as the last of the second go round’s performance headed into action on Thursday evening. His 133 score on two rides also leads the average and when all the points are added up, will be right in the thick of things as the field determines the state champions and the team that is headed to Guthrie for the national finals.
The toughest of the events thus far may be the pole bending. Everything appears to be wide open with just one performance left in the second go round and it would appear to be anyone’s game at this point.
You take a tight course where good times are hard to come by, throw in some rain and mud and suddenly it is great just to get around the poles and post a time. The problem is that everyone seems able to post a time between 21.500 seconds and 23.500 seconds and that is going to make the average so important when Melanie Crist goes to total up the times and award points for the average. That scoring alone may be the determining factor in who will get the honor of wearing the championship buckle come this afternoon.
Tie down roping is another event along with team roping that appears to be wide open at this point and it is taking a great effort in the mud and slop to get a rope around a calf, let alone negotiate the slippery conditions to get him thrown and tied, without any penalties.
Team roping is also being stubborn as a lot of teams have had the steers run right through a loop and that keeps the heeler from even coming into play. It will be anyone’s guess as to who might come out on top when everything is said and done.
The short go will begin at 9:30 a.m. today.