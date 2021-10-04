FIRTH – When the 2021 schedule was released, it wasn’t known exactly how good the Firth football team was going to be. Everyone assumed that because they have a very strong junior class and the administration and football coaches have been drooling at the mouth for this class to reach the field that they would be good and they are very good indeed.
The fact that on Friday night it seemed as if they were a Madden 2021 video game that was on display and it was being controlled by a champion player, that is how good the team looked, at least through the first 12 minutes of play.
The Cougars kicked off to start the game and held the Bulldogs to a three and out (minus yards on the three-play drive) and set up shop on their own 46 yard line.
Quarterback Gage Vasquez handed the ball off to senior Sam Park, the team’s leading rusher on the season, and he promptly went the 54 yards to the end zone, seemingly untouched for the game’s opening score. It took the Cougars exactly 2:25 to post the game’s first touchdown.
Another kickoff, another three downs and punt for Ririe and another long run from Park set the Cougars up with the ball on the Ririe five yard line. Hand it off to Burton Park this time and he scampered in for the Cougars’ second touchdown and the time on the clock registered 7:30, so in four minutes and 30 seconds, the Cougars had scored two touchdowns and led 14-0.
On the Bulldogs’ first play of the next drive, it was a pass play that was intercepted by Burton Park who took it in from 25 yards out on the return and it was just like that, 20-0. This drive was only 20 seconds in duration.
Another kickoff, another pass play and another interception, this time by cornerback Alex Vasquez. The ball was set up at the Ririe seven yard line within a couple of plays and just hand it off to Burton Park, who would add his third touchdown to the tally, all in the first quarter, and the Cougars now would lead by the score of 27-0, and the Bulldogs had yet to have a play that would give them positive yardage.
Another kickoff and this time the Bulldogs were able to get their first first down of the game. It came on a penalty by the Cougars for roughing the passer, but it didn’t really matter as the Bulldogs were forced to punt once again and with 3:12 left in the first quarter, the Cougars would score their fifth touchdown of the game on a pass play from Gage Vasquez to Austin Jacobsen who would tally from 13 yards away and the score was 34-0 when the buzzer went off to sound the end of the first quarter.
It was certainly an impressive display of offense by the Cougars and shows just how explosive they can be.
The rest of the game was more of the same, although a lot of junior varsity players for Firth were able to get into the game and get some varsity playing time which will only make them better as time goes along.
The final score was only 75-0 in favor of Firth and it made for a long drive home to Ririe for the Bulldogs.
Things will change for both teams, probably not this year or next, but things will change. It is always a changing climate in high school athletics and nobody stays on top forever and nobody is on the bottom for long either. Right now, Firth is at the top and from the looks of things, they will be for at least the rest of the season.
Next up for Firth will be a road game to Salmon which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Salmon will bring a 2-3 record into the contest, but all three losses resulted in zero points for the Savages, so don’t expect any huge tallies in this game against Firth. The Cougars just have something special going on defensively, and their offense isn’t so bad either.