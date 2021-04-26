ASHTON – If there was ever any doubt, the Nuclear Conference in one of the toughest conferences around, no matter what sport or activity is taking place.
There are always three or four schools in every sport that make it tough on the others. Softball is one of those sports where there are three or four teams that are at the top, but there isn’t an easy team among the rest of the schools.
West Jefferson, Firth, North Fremont, and Challis-Mackay are always right there and fight each other tooth and nail for their wins and a chance to take the regular season title and earn the top seed in the district tournament.
On Friday, April 23, North Fremont invited Firth to town for a friendly softball game, but it turned into a rough and tough game that featured a lot of offense, good defense and 27 hits between the two teams.
Firth sent out its ace to the circle in Megan Jolley and she responded like she always does, with a complete game win by the final score of 8-4 and she did her share of damage at the plate as well, with a pair of hits, two runs scored and a run batted in.
The Firth offense was on display from the start, as they banged out 17 hits on the day and got contributions from up and down the lineup.
Mallory Ericksen led the Firth bats as she went four for four on the day, one of six Firth batters who had at least two hits on the game.
Jolley was strong on the mound, although she did give up 10 hits and four runs, but not a single one of the runs was earned and she did strike out five in the game.
Next up for the Firth Lady Cougars will be a Tuesday contest at Sugar-Salem with first pitch slated for 4 p.m.
FIRTH 220 200 2 — 8 17 3
NORTH FREMONT 200 002 0 — 4 10 2
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 5 2 3 0 0 0
Liberty Park 4 0 0 0 1 3
Megan Jolley 4 2 2 1 1 0
Hailey Barker 4 2 3 3 1 0
Piper Clayson 3 1 2 0 0 1
Katelynn Lindhartsen 4 0 3 4 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 3 0 0 0 1 3
Jalynn Arriaga 4 0 0 0 0 1
Mallory Erickson 4 1 4 0 0 0
Brooklynn Johnson — — — — — -
Bridget Leslie — — — — — -
Totals 35 8 17 8 4 8
Batting 2B: Hailey Barker 2
TB: Hailey Barker 5, Piper Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson 4, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen 3, Tiffany Russell 3
RBI: Hailey Barker 3, Megan Jolley, Katelynn Lindhartsen 4
ROE: Hailey Barker
HBP: Piper Clayson 2
SB: Katelynn Lindhartsen
PIK: Mallory Erickson
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (31.71%)
Hailey Barker 4, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell
Team LOB: 12FieldingE: Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Liberty Park
DP: Hailey Barker, Mallory Erickson, Bridget Leslie, Katelynn Lindhartsen
North Fremont
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
H Goedhart 3 1 0 1 2 0
E Lenz 4 1 1 0 0 1
B Mazo 3 1 1 0 1 0
B Watson 3 0 1 0 0 1
S Gunnell 1 0 0 1 0 0
H Roseberry 4 0 1 1 0 1
S Reynolds 3 0 2 0 1 0
A Marsden 3 0 1 1 1 1
K Bohn 3 0 1 0 1 1
A Cherry 4 1 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 10 4 6 5
Batting 2B: A Cherry
TB: E Lenz, B Mazo, B Watson, S Reynolds 2, H Roseberry, K Bohn, A Cherry 3, A Marsden
RBI: H Goedhart, H Roseberry, S Gunnell, A Marsden
ROE: H Goedhart, B Mazo, A Cherry
GIDP: H Goedhart
SB: B Mazo, A Cherry
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (32.43%)
H Goedhart 2, E Lenz, B Mazo, S Reynolds, K Bohn 2, A Cherry 2, A Marsden 3
Team LOB: 12FieldingE: H Roseberry 2
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 7.0 123 .569 10 4 0 5 6 0
Totals 7.0 123 .569 10 4 0 5 6 0
Pitching W — Megan Jolley
WP: Megan Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: Megan Jolley 123-70
Groundouts-Flyouts: Megan Jolley 8-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Megan Jolley 21-37
North Fremonti
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
K Bohn 7.0 122 .598 17 8 6 8 4 0
Totals 7.0 122 .598 17 8 6 8 4 0
Pitching L = K Bohn
HBP: K Bohn 2
Pitches-Strikes: K Bohn 122-73
Groundouts-Flyouts: K Bohn 3-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Bohn 25-41
Stats provided by Game Changer