FIRTH – Everyone who has watched the Firth Cougars play baseball knew that this team was going to be something special this season.
On Saturday, they proved just how special that they can be as they completed a perfect run through the Nuclear Conference with a 10-0 win over Salmon. The win gave the Cougars a perfect 8-0 season in league play and guarantees them the top seed in the upcoming District 6 2A, Nuclear Conference Tournament which will begin within a week or so and also displayed the kind of pitching and hitting this team has.
The win, the Cougars' fourth straight to close out the regular season after a pair of highly regarded 3A teams, included three straight shutouts of their league opponents.
On Saturday, it was Cooper Leslie's turn on the mound and he was pretty emphatic that this team is pitching-rich with the way he threw the ball. Normally one of two closers on the staff, Leslie took the ball from coach Rigo Vasquez and proceeded to throw a masterpiece of a game. He only allowed a single hit in the five-inning, Mercy Rule win, as he struck out five and only walked a pair.
The defense behind him was pretty good too, allowing a single error during the contest.
The bats were just as lethal as the Leslie fastball, as the Cougars slammed out six hits that produced 10 runs and made short work of the game against Salmon.
A lot of people would scoff at only having six hits, but when they produce 10 runs, it is hard to wonder just how good this team really is.
The Cougars do have six losses on the season, but one came against a 4A school and four against 3A schools. The only 2A team that beat the Cougars this season was the Declo Hornets and that loss came in the very first game of the year, when the Cougars had not even had a practice outdoors since last spring. That alone is pretty special.
SALMON 000 00 -- 0 0 1
FIRTH 063 1X -- 10 6 1
Batting – Firth
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .353 26 17 10 6 8
1 Sam Park (Sr) 1.000 3 1 1 1 0
2 Darrell Vasquez 1.000 3 1 2 1 2
3 Nathan Park .333 3 3 0 1 3
4 Burton Park .000 3 1 2 0 0
5 Cooper Leslie .333 3 3 0 1 1
10 Strider Perry .500 3 2 2 1 0
11 Gage Vasquez .000 3 1 1 0 0
12 A. Vasquez .000 3 3 1 0 1
13 Gabe Nelson .500 2 2 1 1 1
Pitching – Firth
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 1 1 0
5 Cooper Leslie 0.00 1 0 1 1 1 0
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 5 1 0 0 2 5
5 Cooper Leslie 5 1 0 0 2 5
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com
No stats were provided by Salmon