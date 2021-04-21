Firth Senior Spotlight - Logo

FIRTH – It was a close game, just like you would think it would be when the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference baseball get together.

Firth entered the game at 5-0 in conference play, Challis-Mackay was 1-1 in league play and their loss was to Firth.

Firth grabbed the lead early on, when they plated three runs in the third and grabbed a 3-0 lead.

The big blow in the third inning came off the bat of Taedyn Jacobsen, who smacked a home run. Jacobsen and Alex Vasquez each had two hits and each had a run batted in to lead the offense.

Sam Park started on the mound for Firth and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Nathan Park came in from the bullpen, but he was touched for five runs on four hits, gave up two walks and struck out one in one inning of work. Burton Park finished up the game with two-thirds of an inning of work.

For Challis-Mackay, Jarrett Ollar started the game on the bump and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one and gave up Jacobsen’s home run.

He was relieved by R J Philps who earned the win with two innings of relief.

Challis-Mackay has four conference games left, two against North Fremont, one game each against West Jefferson and Salmon.

Firth played Soda Springs on Wednesday and North Fremont on Friday. All four of Firth’s remaining games are on the road.

CHALLIS-MACKAY 000 001 6 — 7 8 2

FIRTH 003 000 0 — 3 7 4

Challis

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Jarett Ollar 5 1 1 0 0 0

Dante D’Orazio 3 0 0 1 0 2

RJ Philps 4 1 1 1 0 0

Averie Robles 3 1 1 0 0 1

Eugene Siggers 4 1 2 1 0 1

James Wilson 3 0 1 1 1 0

Ashten Smith 4 1 1 2 0 2

Wiley Turek 3 0 1 1 1 1

Seth Nunes 1 1 0 0 2 1

Rushton Anderson 0 1 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 7 8 7 4 8

Batting 2B: Eugene Siggers, Jarett Ollar, James Wilson

TB: Averie Robles, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers 3, RJ Philps, Jarett Ollar 2, Ashten Smith, James Wilson 2

RBI: Dante D’Orazio, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers, RJ Philps, Ashten Smith 2, James Wilson

SF: Dante D’Orazio

ROE: Dante D’Orazio, Jarett Ollar, James Wilson

FC: RJ Philps

HBP: Averie Robles, Seth Nunes

SB: Seth Nunes, Wiley Turek, Ashten Smith

TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (35.14%)

Averie Robles 2, Dante D’Orazio, Seth Nunes 2, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers 2, Jarett Ollar 2, James Wilson 3

Team LOB: 9FieldingE: RJ Philps 2

Firth

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Gage Vasquez 4 1 0 0 0 2

Aiden Clayson 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sam Park 2 1 1 0 2 0

Alex Vasquez 4 0 2 1 0 0

Nathan Park 3 0 0 0 0 1

Burton Park 3 0 1 0 0 1

Strider Perry 3 0 0 0 0 2

Cooper Leslie 3 0 1 0 0 0

Taedyn Jacobsen 3 1 2 1 0 1

Gabe Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 2

Kaden Hutchings — — — — — -

Totals 28 3 7 2 2 9

Batting 2B: Burton Park

HR: Taedyn Jacobsen

TB: Taedyn Jacobsen 5, Cooper Leslie, Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Alex Vasquez 2

RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Alex Vasquez

ROE: Cooper Leslie, Gage Vasquez

SB: Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez

CS: Alex Vasquez

PIK: Burton Park

TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (43.33%)

Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 4, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez

Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Burton Park 2, Strider Perry

DP: Cooper Leslie, Alex Vasquez

Challis

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Jarett Ollar 5.0 67 .672 6 3 1 4 1 1

RJ Philps 2.0 27 .704 1 0 0 5 1 0

Totals 7.0 94 .681 7 3 1 9 2 1

Pitching W: RJ Philps

WP: Jarett Ollar 2

Pitches-Strikes: RJ Philps 27-19, Jarett Ollar 67-45

Groundouts-Flyouts: RJ Philps 0-1, Jarett Ollar 8-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: RJ Philps 6-8, Jarett Ollar 11-22

Firth

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Sam Park 5.1 86 .605 2 1 1 7 2 0

Nathan Park 1.0 31 .548 4 5 5 1 2 0

Burton Park 0.2 15 .667 2 1 1 0 0 0

Totals 7.0 132 .598 8 7 7 8 4 0

Pitching L: Nathan Park

BS: Nathan Park

HBP: Sam Park, Burton Park

WP: Sam Park

Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 86-52, Burton Park 15-10, Nathan Park 31-17

Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 4-3, Burton Park 2-0, Nathan Park 1-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 14-23, Burton Park 3-5, Nathan Park 4-9

Stats provided by Game Changer

Tags