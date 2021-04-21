FIRTH – It was a close game, just like you would think it would be when the top two teams in the Nuclear Conference baseball get together.
Firth entered the game at 5-0 in conference play, Challis-Mackay was 1-1 in league play and their loss was to Firth.
Firth grabbed the lead early on, when they plated three runs in the third and grabbed a 3-0 lead.
The big blow in the third inning came off the bat of Taedyn Jacobsen, who smacked a home run. Jacobsen and Alex Vasquez each had two hits and each had a run batted in to lead the offense.
Sam Park started on the mound for Firth and pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Nathan Park came in from the bullpen, but he was touched for five runs on four hits, gave up two walks and struck out one in one inning of work. Burton Park finished up the game with two-thirds of an inning of work.
For Challis-Mackay, Jarrett Ollar started the game on the bump and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one and gave up Jacobsen’s home run.
He was relieved by R J Philps who earned the win with two innings of relief.
Challis-Mackay has four conference games left, two against North Fremont, one game each against West Jefferson and Salmon.
Firth played Soda Springs on Wednesday and North Fremont on Friday. All four of Firth’s remaining games are on the road.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 000 001 6 — 7 8 2
FIRTH 003 000 0 — 3 7 4
Challis
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jarett Ollar 5 1 1 0 0 0
Dante D’Orazio 3 0 0 1 0 2
RJ Philps 4 1 1 1 0 0
Averie Robles 3 1 1 0 0 1
Eugene Siggers 4 1 2 1 0 1
James Wilson 3 0 1 1 1 0
Ashten Smith 4 1 1 2 0 2
Wiley Turek 3 0 1 1 1 1
Seth Nunes 1 1 0 0 2 1
Rushton Anderson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 7 8 7 4 8
Batting 2B: Eugene Siggers, Jarett Ollar, James Wilson
TB: Averie Robles, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers 3, RJ Philps, Jarett Ollar 2, Ashten Smith, James Wilson 2
RBI: Dante D’Orazio, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers, RJ Philps, Ashten Smith 2, James Wilson
SF: Dante D’Orazio
ROE: Dante D’Orazio, Jarett Ollar, James Wilson
FC: RJ Philps
HBP: Averie Robles, Seth Nunes
SB: Seth Nunes, Wiley Turek, Ashten Smith
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (35.14%)
Averie Robles 2, Dante D’Orazio, Seth Nunes 2, Wiley Turek, Eugene Siggers 2, Jarett Ollar 2, James Wilson 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: RJ Philps 2
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 1 0 0 0 2
Aiden Clayson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Park 2 1 1 0 2 0
Alex Vasquez 4 0 2 1 0 0
Nathan Park 3 0 0 0 0 1
Burton Park 3 0 1 0 0 1
Strider Perry 3 0 0 0 0 2
Cooper Leslie 3 0 1 0 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 1 2 1 0 1
Gabe Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 2
Kaden Hutchings — — — — — -
Totals 28 3 7 2 2 9
Batting 2B: Burton Park
HR: Taedyn Jacobsen
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen 5, Cooper Leslie, Sam Park, Burton Park 2, Alex Vasquez 2
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Alex Vasquez
ROE: Cooper Leslie, Gage Vasquez
SB: Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
CS: Alex Vasquez
PIK: Burton Park
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (43.33%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Cooper Leslie, Gabe Nelson, Sam Park 4, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Burton Park 2, Strider Perry
DP: Cooper Leslie, Alex Vasquez
Challis
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jarett Ollar 5.0 67 .672 6 3 1 4 1 1
RJ Philps 2.0 27 .704 1 0 0 5 1 0
Totals 7.0 94 .681 7 3 1 9 2 1
Pitching W: RJ Philps
WP: Jarett Ollar 2
Pitches-Strikes: RJ Philps 27-19, Jarett Ollar 67-45
Groundouts-Flyouts: RJ Philps 0-1, Jarett Ollar 8-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: RJ Philps 6-8, Jarett Ollar 11-22
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sam Park 5.1 86 .605 2 1 1 7 2 0
Nathan Park 1.0 31 .548 4 5 5 1 2 0
Burton Park 0.2 15 .667 2 1 1 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 132 .598 8 7 7 8 4 0
Pitching L: Nathan Park
BS: Nathan Park
HBP: Sam Park, Burton Park
WP: Sam Park
Pitches-Strikes: Sam Park 86-52, Burton Park 15-10, Nathan Park 31-17
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sam Park 4-3, Burton Park 2-0, Nathan Park 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sam Park 14-23, Burton Park 3-5, Nathan Park 4-9
Stats provided by Game Changer