FIRTH – It may have been a little too much to expect, for the youngsters of Firth to beat the defending state champions in 2A and an old nemesis in West Side in Friday’s opener, but they gave the Pirates a run for their money and they held a lead for a while, albeit a short while.
Scoring first and taking a 6-0 lead, the hopes of the home team soared until the West Side squad rallied and posted a season opening win over the Cougars by the final score of 33-6.
“I thought we battled,” Pirate head coach Tyson Moser said. “Being down 6-0, the kids didn’t quit and I thought we came back and battled. I was proud of their effort that way.”
The Pirates didn’t rack up gaudy statistics, registering just 180 total yards in the 27-point victory. However, they ground the Cougars down as the game wore on and were able to capitalize when they got close to the end zone.
Junior Cage Brokens finished two drives in almost identical fashion, punching it in from two yards out on both occasions. Junior Parker Henderson was both the team’s leading rusher and receiver on the night, going for 68 total yards. Henderson also made one of the biggest scoring plays of the evening, catching a 22-yard touchdown reception from Blaize Brown.
“We have to clean up a lot of things and we’ve got a long way to go, but in the end it comes down to making plays and our kids made big plays,” Moser said. “I think Firth beat us statistically, but our kids made more big plays.”
Once the Cougars fell behind, they simply made too many mistakes and the more experienced Pirates were able to make some opportunistic plays and gradually pull away.
Firth did show that they were going to be exciting this year and they will pick up their share of wins along the way.