TERRETON – It was a game that you just knew was going to be tight and that a shot here or there was going to make all the difference in the outcome. For West Jefferson, it was all about the three-point shot and coach Dave Hadley’s team was ready for the challenge.
The Panthers sank eight of 21 three-point shots on the night, and while that was not a great shooting percentage, each one of them was like a dagger through the heart of the gritty, determined Cougars of Firth.
Every time Firth made a run at the Panthers and closed to within two or three points, here came another three-pointer to extend the lead for West Jefferson and most of the damage came in the third period, when Firth appeared to have the Panthers’ number, only to see their opportunity slip away.
“We made some free throws and got a couple stops toward the end,” Hadley said. “There isn’t a player that we don’t trust to take and make those big three-point shots.”
West Jefferson came out strong at the beginning of the game scoring the first seven points of the contest before Jace Erickson of Firth was able to connect on a long-range three of his own to cut the lead to four. It was back and forth from there, with both teams playing tough defense and you could see that points were going to be hard to come by throughout the contest.
When the first period buzzer sounded, it was 15-10 in favor of West Jefferson.
The second quarter was more of the same although two of the stars for West J went to the bench early with foul trouble and the momentum seemed to move in the direction of the Cougars. The Cougars just couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity as the Panthers outscored the Cougars 13-12 in the quarter and the two teams went to intermission with a six-point advantage, 28-22.
Hadley took a chance and kept his two sharpshooters, Braeden and Landen Larsen, on the bench for the start of the third period and the gamble paid off as Branson Morton and Kyson Gabrish took over where the Larsens are usually the players that fend off the other team’s comeback efforts in the second half.
Morton connected on three of those long-range, high arcing shots that just cut short every attempt the Cougars made to close the gap. Gabrish aided the cause with a couple of his own threes as the lanky forward also connected from long range on two occasions to help keep the Cougars at bay. The Cougars did manage to cut the lead to two points on three occasions, but could never quite make the comeback complete and when the two teams headed to the final stanza, the Panthers still held the lead by a 40-35 margin.
It really came down to free throw shooting late in the game and the Panthers were up to the challenge as every Cougar advance was met with a stop and a couple of free throws as the Panthers mopped up the game with a 15-12 period and the win.
Next up for Firth will be a Wednesday evening contest at home when Salmon will come calling. The Cougars are still in second place in the Nuclear Conference, but are now two full games behind the front-running North Fremont Huskies with their 3-2 conference record. Game time on Wednesday is 7:30 p.m.
WEST JEFFERSON 55, FIRTH 47
Firth 10 12 13 12 — 47
West Jefferson 15 13 12 15 — 55
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 1, Jaxon Howell 5, Canon Carpenter 7, Austin Jacobsen 8, Michael Crider 2, Taedyn Jacobsen 7, Jace Erickson 8, Athan Blunquist 9.
WEST JEFFERSON—Jael Garcia 4, Straton Morton 3, Braeden Larsen 5, Landen Larsen 6, Kyson Gabrish 12, Branson Morton 19, Peyson Callaway 6.