TERRETON – It was the type of game that you would expect from the two best teams in a conference tournament setting. The Firth Lady Cougars and the West Jefferson Panthers battled tooth and nail through seven innings of play, with neither team willing to concede an inch to the other.
Both teams were limited to their hits, with the Panthers getting eight hits on the day and the Cougars only getting five hits and the teams both made their share of errors in the field, five for Firth and six for the Panthers.
Each team had its chances, but neither could mount anything that resembled a big inning. The end result was a 3-2 home field win for the West Jefferson Panthers and a berth in the conference finals today.
It was another hard luck loss for Firth’s starting pitcher Megan Jolley, who went the distance for the Cougars and stood tall in the pitcher’s circle, not giving up an inch to the Panthers.
Jolley did what she always seems to do, get people out and limit their chances, giving the defense behind her plenty of chances to keep them in the game. She scattered the Panthers’ hits, not giving them a chance for a big inning and the chance to put the game away early. She didn’t strike out many, but then she rarely does, instead just forcing the Panthers to put the ball into play, mostly with ground balls that the defense can handle.
Maisie Adams and McKenna Hogan got the big hits for the Cougars, each driving in a run, but it just wasn’t quite enough for the Lady Cougars on this Wednesday afternoon, as the Panther would prevail by the final of 3-2.
The win puts West Jefferson in the finals this afternoon at 3 p.m. and they will face off against the winner between Firth and Ririe, who would play later on Wednesday afternoon in this double-elimination tournament.