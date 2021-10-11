FIRTH – There is a storied tradition in volleyball at Firth High School. Just a few years ago, the Firth Cougars finished second in the state finals and then followed that up in 2019 with a state championship of their own.
Last year, the Lady Cougars advanced to the state tournament once again, but they had to work hard to get there. The Nuclear Conference had a powerhouse in West Jefferson and the Lady Cougars found themselves working their way to the tournament via a state play-in game.
This year has been a work in progress as the team is rebuilding for the future.
On Thursday night, the team celebrated a pair of seniors, two young ladies who have been part of the process at Firth for four years, in Addison Trent and Brooklyn Clayson.
They have seen the highs in the state runner-up trophy and the state championship as well. They saw the hard work that went into getting back to the tournament when everyone has a target on your back a year ago, trying to keep you out and they still got in.
And they have seen the work needed to rebuild and bring younger players along as you work to get back to the tournament once again.
That is what Addison Trent and Brooklyn Clayson have been doing all season long, helping develop those younger players on a roster that is filled with sophomores and freshmen, some of whom are getting their first taste of varsity basketball. That is what these two young ladies have meant to the Firth volleyball program this year.
Senior night always brings such bittersweet memories for players, fans and especially parents as these two were honored for all of their contributions to volleyball at Firth High School.
The night may not have ended as it would in a fairy tale, with the Cougars pulling themselves up off the floor, trailing by two sets to none and coming from behind to win a match that would send them to another state tournament. They were facing Ririe, who boasts a pretty good team themselves.
They fought and clawed and scrambled against Ririe as we have learned that all good Firth teams do, but they dropped the first set by a score of 29-27. The second set went 25-8 to Ririe as well.
In the third set, there was another rally by Firth, but it was also not quite good enough. They fell in that set as well by the score of 25-16, dealt a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Lady Bulldogs in a Nuclear Conference match.
It was senior night though, and the memories of that alone will carry the team forward and celebrated the many contributions of Addison Trent and Brooklyn Clayson.