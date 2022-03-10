BOISE – The Firth Cougars were a team that became known as a battler in the 2021-22 boys’ basketball season, a team that fought and fought and fought some more during the regular season.
That ability to stay with an opponent earned them the third seed going into the District 6, 2A tournament, where they were able to fight some more.
They had already beaten the top seed in the tournament in North Fremont, who would go on to be the top seed in the state 2A tournament and that knowledge should have carried the Cougars to the next level.
They beat Ririe in the semifinals of the district tournament to lock up a berth at state and the feeling was that they had a chance. They had a good draw at state, getting St. Maries in the first round and potentially a team in Bear Lake that, even though they struggled against, they felt they could pick up a second win and be in the finals against North Fremont, most likely. Stranger things had happened in Boise before.
It didn’t play out that way as in the first game, against St. Maries, the Cougars would stay with the Lumberjacks in the first and fourth quarters, but mental lapses in the middle two periods gave the Lumberjacks an 11-point advantage and that was the difference in the game, with the Cougars dropping a 46-34 decision, one in which they could have won.
The numbers they posted offensively were some 12 points below their season scoring offense and the defense just couldn’t come up with stops when needed in the middle two periods.
The Cougars did hold St. Maries some 10 points below their season scoring average, but the Lumberjacks held the Cougars some eight points below their scoring average as well.
The result was a 46-34 loss in the opening round of play, setting up a consolation round match with Bear Lake, a team Firth had beaten twice during the regular season. You know what they say about beating a team three times during the regular season? It is very hard to do.
When the Cougars came out and struggled from the field early in the game, it allowed the Bears to outscore the Cougars in the second quarter by enough points to hold the lead despite what they might have done in the opening stanza. The halftime score was 33-16 Bear Lake, and it didn’t get much better for the Cougars in the second half.
The Cougars did play much more inspired basketball in the second half, but it was too little and much too late. They would cut into the lead in the third period by three points, 10-7, but when they had a chance to cut the lead further, the Bears were able to connect on a long distance three ball that boosted the lead back to 40-26.
In the fourth quarter, Firth again was on the prowl, cutting the lead down to four at one point, but they could get no closer, and when forced to foul, the Bears were able to sink the free throws and re-establish their lead. In the end, the final score was at least respectable, 52-45, but it could have been a win for Firth had things gone just a bit different in the first half.
There is no way to tell what was going through anyone’s minds in that first half, whether it was just inexperience on the stage of the state tournament, over-confidence from having beaten the Bears twice before, weariness from a long season, whatever. No one will ever know for sure.
The facts are that there is some youth on this Firth team that will come back next year, with confidence that they can make the state tournament and that they will belong on the biggest stage for high school basketball in Idaho and that they can win games and even the championship, but they will have to wait some nine months for the next season to begin and the work to get back will need to start soon.