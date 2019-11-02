BLACKFOOT – The Firth High School Lady Cougars have sailed through the first round of the state volleyball tournament with a straight set victory over St. Maries, the second berth winner from northern Idaho, and they earned a spot in the title match Saturday night.
The win over St. Maries, by a 3-0 score, continued the trend of shutting out their opponents for the strong contenders from District 6 and the Nuclear Conference.
The Cougars, who have won four straight Nuclear Conference titles and seven of the past eight, were state runners-up a year ago to Malad, who also sailed through the opening round of the tournament.
Firth followed up their early win over St. Maries with an equally impressive 3-0 win over Melba in the afternoon action. They just kept rolling along, winning matches with 3-0 scores and not giving their opponents a chance.
They moved into the semifinals Saturday, with an 11 a.m. match against Malad, and Firth dispatched the Dragons 3-1. That put Firth into the championship match against Nampa Christian, which also beat Malad to earn a berth in the state title contest. Results were unavailable at press time Saturday night.
Game scores against St. Maries were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-15 while against Melba, the Cougars were victorious by the scores of 30-28, 25-21 and 25-13.
Leading the way for the Cougars were the usual suspects as the ladies played as a team,but seniors stepped up as they usually do in big moments. Jordyn Adams played great wit 21 kills, 29 digs and 3 blocks; Hailey Gee had 18 kills, 16 digs and 3 blocks; Addison Trent had 5 kills and 2 blocks; Brooklyn Clayson added 7 kills and 5 blocks, Kiley Mecham chipped in with 8 kills; Kaydee Park added 58 assists and 17 digs; Liberty Park had 20 digs and Hailey Barker tossed in 22 digs.
Shelley, who surprised a few teams in the District 6, 4A tournament, fell to Kuna in the opening round of the tournament this morning in straight sets. Shelley will face off against Wood River in a 2 p.m. contest this afternoon.
Things didn’t go very well in the afternoon play for the Lady Russets, who fell to Wood River 3-0. The Russets, who grew up in a hurry in the second half of the season, saw their hopes of an upset win or two at the state tournament fall by the wayside in a hurry.
Snake River High School, who held a 2-1 lead over Kellogg early on this morning, couldn’t sustain the momentum and eventually was sent to the elimination side of the bracket by a 3-2 score.
The Lady Panthers were victorious against the Weiser Wolverines and advanced to the next round with a 3-2 win over Weiser, setting up a match against Fruitland. The Lady Panthers were not as fortunate against Fruitland and fell in straight sets to be eliminated from trophy contention.
From all reports, the Lady Panthers played well and as a team and have shown so much improvement over past several weeks of the season that the coaches are brimming with anticipation about the prospects of next season.
“I am so proud of the progress that these girls made this year and the way that the team really came together in the past several weeks,” Panther coach Shaunee Martin said. “This really gives us some momentum going into next year with some young players and some height, tools we haven’t always had as we start the process of working towards the next season.”