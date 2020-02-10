ST ANTHONY – This is the tough part of the season for most girls’ basketball teams. It has come down to survival, win and stay alive for a championship and a chance at the most elusive of prizes, a state title at the rapidly approaching playoffs.
The Firth Lady Cougars are a very good team. They have taken on all comers during this season and have produced a record of 14-7, with a conference mark of 6-2, which was good enough for a tie for first in the always difficult Nuclear Conference. All that got them this year was a chance at a coin toss for the top seed in the District 6 tournament and they lost the toss, having to settle for the second seed and a tougher route to the district finals. Sometimes, you will have to face adversity in order to become a true champion.
In their first game in the tournament, they fell to North Fremont, a team they had already beaten twice during the season. All bets are off when it comes to tournament play as everyone is given a second chance at that elusive championship prize.
Faced with an elimination game against an old nemesis in West Jefferson, the Lady Cougars learned another valuable lesson. Everyone wants to beat the team on top and nobody wanted to win this loser-out game more than did the Lady Panthers of West Jefferson and they showed it by storming to an 11-2 first quarter lead on the strength of their long-range, three-point shooting. Nothing seemed to work for the Lady Cougars in that opening quarter, but this is a quality team, with quality players and they showed their mettle when the second quarter started.
The Lady Cougars stormed out of the gate in period number two, scoring 10 straight points and taking their first lead of the game at 12-11. They wouldn’t be able to hold that lead as West Jefferson would hit another three-pointer and an inside bucket, but the Cougars finished the half and went to the intermission in the game only trailing by a single point at 16-15. The game was definitely on from that point on.
The third period belonged to West Jefferson as they returned from the intermission refreshed and with a renewed sense of purpose. They were not able to dominate the Lady Cougars as they had in the first quarter, but they were able to build a five-point lead and the two teams would go to the fourth quarter with the Panthers leading 27-22.
That is when the Lady Cougars unleashed their second 10-0 run on the Lady Panthers to retake the lead and seemingly put the game out of reach for West Jefferson.
The Lady Panthers had other ideas and continued to fire away, and when the fourth period ended, they had forged a tie at 35 and the two teams headed into an overtime period for the right to advance in the tournament, and staying alive is what it is all about.
The Lady Cougars used free throws in the overtime to establish a lead and they were able to hold it throughout, although the Lady Panthers had one final chance to tie once again, with a long-range three, but were unable to connect. The Lady Cougars were 6-6 in the overtime from the free throw line and added one additional bucket to give them the win, 40-37, and set up another elimination game on Monday, when they will met the North Fremont Lady Huskies at South Fremont High School.
FIRTH 40, WEST JEFFERSON 37 OT
Firth 2 13 7 10 8 — 40
West Jefferson 11 5 11 5 5 — 37
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 5, Kiley Mecham 6, Nicole McKinnon 6, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 11.
WEST JEFFERSON — Mallory Barzee 11, Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 6, Lacey Dalling 2, Eliza Anhder 13, Kimber Mecham 2.