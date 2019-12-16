ABERDEEN – The Firth Cougars traveled to Aberdeen in search of their first road win of the season. It was a likely spot to try and pick that up, since the Cougars had handled the Tigers in their opening game of the year weeks ago by the final score of 51-25, so at least they had the confidence going that they could beat Aberdeen.
Sandwiched in between that season opener and Saturday night’s contest was a four-game losing streak that included an always tough road trip to the Treasure Valley to take on Cole Valley Christian and Fruitland. A lot of lessons have been learned by the boys in blue and white, but Aberdeen could claim the same thing.
A great start by the Cougars had them in the lead by double digits and they pretty much just matched baskets with the Tigers the rest of the way as they would post a 47-34 win Saturday night.
The Cougars got a great start, and appeared to be running on all cylinders as they opened up the game on a 17-7 run before Aberdeen settled down and started to play some defense.
“We struggled defensively at the start of the game and they were able to get a big lead on us,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “Once we settled down and made some adjustments, we were much better off, although we just couldn’t cut into their lead.”
After the first period, the two teams traded baskets for the most part, but both teams struggle with their shooting percentage, only scoring five points each in the second quarter as the teams headed into the locker rooms for the intermission.
The cold shooting continued into the third quarter, where Firth outscored the Tigers by a 7-6 margin and then both teams picked it up in the final stanza, mainly because of trips to the free throw line.
Next up for Firth will be a Thursday home contest against the South Fremont Cougars with a scheduled tip-off of 7:30 p.m.
FIRTH 47, ABERDEEN 34
Firth 17 5 7 18 — 47
Aberdeen 7 5 6 16 – 34
Firth — Kaden Arave 10, Jaxon Howell 10, Canon Carpenter 9, Austin Jacobsen 2, Taedyn Jacobsen 9, Jace Erickson 5, Athan Blonquist 2.
Aberdeen — Payton Foster 5, Cory Rowbury 2, Rhett Schritter 1, Carson Wynn 9, Jayce Petersen 14, Jack Behrend 1, Jaycee Bright 2.