POCATELLO – It was supposed to be a statement game for both Firth and Declo as the two teams were looking for a little respect in the 2A state football playoffs Friday. Declo had been on the outside looking in all season long, as West Side and North Fremont had all been ranked above the Hornets, despite the one-two running attack that featured Keegan Ramsey and Derek Matthews, probably the best one-two punch in the classification.
Firth had been a season-long second place in the media polls, only to fall to North Fremont in the season finale 22-21 after leading for most of that game.
Firth sent a message at the start Friday, opening up a 13-0 lead before Declo was able to get on the board before halftime and the intermission was 13-6 in favor of the Cougars.
At the start of the second half, Declo received the ball and they began doing what they do best, run the ball. First down after first down was earned with their crushing ground game as first Matthews would get a carry and then Ramsey would have a turn and they were churning up the yards and taking a lot of time off the clock as quarterback Will Garrard was winding the clock down on each and every play.
After taking a good part of the third quarter off the clock, the Hornets would punch the ball into the end zone and with the extra point, the game was suddenly tied at 13.
Firth received the ball and could not advance it before turning the ball over.
Declo gave it another try at running the ball, to no real avail, and eventually had to punt.
For the second straight series, Declo was unable to get the ball moved as the quarter was running out.
Again, Firth was not able to advance the ball very far before turning the ball over once again.
This time, the ground attack of Declo went to work as they were winding down the clock at the same time. Down the field the Hornets went and suddenly, they were in the red zone and attempting a field goal. With less than a couple of minutes remaining in the game, the Hornets had taken a 16-13 lead and the Cougars appeared to be floundering, with leading rusher Sam Park on the sidelines with an injury the Cougars were without one of their big weapons.
It didn't seem to deter the Cougars in the slightest, as they simply went to work. Quarterback Gage Vasquez gained a first down on a broken pass play, using his legs to gain a first down.
A completed pass to Austin Jacobsen gained another first down and then a penalty on Declo gave the Cougars the ball inside the 10 yard line.
On a play action pass that seemed to freeze the linebackers and defensive backs, running back Burton Park found himself all alone in the end zone and backpedaling as well when Gage Vasquez threw the ball his way. Making sure of the catch, Park was able to cradle the ball into his arms and against his chest for the touchdown and only about 30 second remaining in the game. Cooper Leslie came in and placed the ball right between the uprights for the extra point and the score moved to 20-16 in favor of the Cougars.
The Hornets were able to gain one big play, getting the ball into Firth territory, but in the process of running the next play, the clock ran out as the pass play was broken up and the ball fell harmlessly to the floor of Holt Arena, with the Cougars celebrating the result and the win 20-16.
With the win, the Cougars will move on in the playoffs and gaining a semifinal spot against North Fremont. Declo heads home with heads held high for the great game they had just played against a top-notch team, and we are down to four teams, three of them from the Nuclear Conference in North Fremont, Firth and Bear Lake.