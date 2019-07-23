FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars have a very strong history of excellence in volleyball, and with nearly all of their players returning from a year ago, this season should be no different.
The Cougars have dominated the volleyball court in the Nuclear Conference, and with five strong starters returning from last year’s conference championship team, hopes will be high for another dominating season.
The real question that the Cougars and will have to answer will be how to fill the big hole in the middle left by the graduation all-conference player Abby Schiess.
Schiess was a dominating athlete and was either all-state or all-conference in three sports — volleyball, basketball, and track and field — and probably could have picked her place in any of the three sports for a college to attend if that was what she wanted.
Schiess will be missed and her blocking and killing ability will certainly be the cause of several sleepless nights for coach Elda Park until she finds a replacement.
The good thing will be that her two best outside hitters in Hailey Gee and Kiley Mecham will return and both of them are capable of picking up a lot of the slack left behind by Schiess’ graduation. Gee will be a senior and has been a force in her own right for three years already, and Mecham earned all-conference honors a year ago as a sophomore. Both are talented and they have a wealth of talent around them as the Cougars virtually owned every spot on the all-conference team a year ago.
Also back will be two-year starter in KayDee Park and she will be the one calling the shots from the floor. She is quick, digs nearly everything within reach, and will be the team leader this season as a senior.
Firth will not look past any opponent this season as Park will not allow it. The schedule is ambitious with a number of tournaments and as always a tough conference slate that must be worked through. One of the highlights will be the annual Capital Tournament in Boise Sept. 20-21 and that will likely be where we see how good the Cougars will truly be. That tournament always seems to set the Cougars up for a strong finishing run as the conference slate will follow and that is where the past couple of season have supplanted the Cougars as the team to beat in the Nuclear Conference.
Things will open up for the Cougars Aug. 31 with a tournament in South Fremont which will go a long way in determining the Cougars’ starting lineup and where their strengths will truly lie for the rest of the season.
Saturday, August 31 TBA AWAY (South Fremont)
Tuesday, September 3 South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 5 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Satruday, September 7 TBA AWAY (Skyline Tournament) TBA
Tuesday, September 10 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 11 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 19 Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 20 TBA AWAY (Capital Tournament)
Saturday, September 21 TBA AWAY (Capital Tournament)
Tuesday, September 24 Ririe AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 North Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 8 Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 10 Ririe HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15 North Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
District Tournament TBA TBA TBA
State Tournament TBA TBA TBA