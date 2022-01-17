FIRTH – It was a boys’ basketball game on Saturday night between Firth and Ririe sure to draw a crowd and the importance of the game was not lost on the players.
Both teams needed a win to keep pace with North Fremont in the always contentious Nuclear Conference. North had already posted a 2-0 start to the conference season and both Ririe and Firth had a win, and were looking for a second win to match the Huskies.
Both teams came out early and played like the weight of the world was on their shoulders as they scratched and clawed, trying anything to get the lead.
This was a contest between two very evenly matched squads and the play showed it. Early on, it was the rebounding of Ririe that seemed to give them a slight edge, then it was the defense played by Firth that swung the momentum the other way. At the end of the first quarter they were still deadlocked at 13 points each.
The second quarter promised to be more of the same, with each team refusing to give an inch and both teams playing a very physical game from baseline to baseline.
Both teams were playing the offensive end well, setting picks and getting their shooters open for key buckets and back and forth they would go. The only edge in the quarter went to Ririe, when they freed up shooters on a pair of backside picks that got them buckets and they would move to the intermission with a 22-18 lead.
As it would turn out, it would be Ririe who would step up in the third quarter and nail a pair of three-point baskets, pushing the lead to 28-18. It all happened so quickly, it caught the Cougars a bit on their heels when it happened.
The Cougars cut the lead back down to six points, but the Bulldogs would nail another shot just before the third period ended and it was back to an eight point advantage at 36-28 as the quarter came to an end.
The fourth quarter is where everything became fuzzy and a bit disjointed. It all began with a timeout call that was made by Firth, but credited to Ririe and the arguments began with the officials. Once it was resolved, the heated comments continued with the Ririe coach earning a technical foul as he was walking away from the official. It started a run for Firth that put them right back into the contest.
At the 6:03 mark, Firth would gain a basket that cut the lead to two points, 36-34 and the battle was on.
At the 3:58 mark, Firth took the lead and had the ball with the score 37-36 and a wild finish was about to ensue.
At the 3:00 mark, Sam Park connected from downtown for Firth and they suddenly had a tie game with both teams showing 39 points on the scoreboard.
Back and forth the two teams would go and as time was running out, with Ririe in the lead at 47-45, Firth was able to get the tying bucket in the basket as time was running out on the clock and to overtime the two teams would go.
It was ultimately free throws that would end the game, or rather the missing of free throws by Firth that would cost them the contest.
The final tally on the scorebook would show that Firth only connected on 7 of 16 free throws and those misses would ultimately cost them the contest as Ririe would end up posting a 54-49 win and give them a 2-1 record in the Nuclear Conference. Firth fell to 1-1 in conference Play, with both teams trailing North Fremont in the standings.
Next up for Firth will be a road trip to North Fremont on Wednesday with a first tip at 7:30 p.m.
RIRIE 13 9 14 11 8 — 55 FIRTH 13 5 10 17 2 — 49
Individual scoring
Ririe (55): Sterling Bybee, 9; Ethan Miller, 11; Parker Jensen, 11; Jackson Johnson, 6; Landon Johnson, 14; Houson Brown, 2; Chris Kern, 6
Firth (49): Sam Park, 13; Burton Park, 4; Cooper Leslie, 7; Austin Jacobsen, 7; Travis Hampton, 3; Bridger Holley, 7; Kyle Jacobsen, 8